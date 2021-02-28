When will Panzer Dragoon 2 the second game in the Panzer Dragoon series remake launch? This question has been on the minds of fans of the series since the first game remake. Over the last five years or so there has been a major push to remake old classic video games. Specifically, to remake and rerelease the more popular series. This usually involves some remastering and improvements to the game systems. Back in 2018 one of these games that was getting a remake was Panzer Dragoon. At the time of its announced rerelease the second game in the series was also announced for release. However, due to delays the 2019 release was missed and the coronavirus pandemic prevented a 2020 release. But finally, good news has been granted too many of the fans of the Panzer Dragoon remake.

Panzer Dragoon

Panzer Dragoon one and to come from a series dating back to the late 1990s. the game playing the games consist of controlling a dragon and rider as they seek to stop a calamity. Through the various levels of the game, they face enemies and eventually a boss battle. The original games told the story of the game through cut scenes though they were usually only using the game’s graphics. Though the original games did have releases for other consuls at the time they were among the flagship games for Sega Saturn. The games were popular enough that over the course of the next few years total of six were released. Though not well known in the modern day the games have enough of a cult following. As a result the developers have agreed to release the first two games.

remake

When the first remake was released in 2018 it was met with a favorable response. Most players felt that it was as faithful as possible to the originals. In fact, besides updating the graphics and controls very little new content was added. the first remake was made available on all modern gaming platforms to generally favorable response.

Panzer Dragoon 2

The remake of the original Panzer Dragoon was planned for 2019 but over the course of the last two years that wasn’t possible. In fact, aside from updates to the first game the developers were relatively quiet second. That was until one of the fans asked a question on the twitter feed. This led to the developers officially announcing the second games release schedule. More specifically, that they plan to release the game sometime in 2021. Unfortunately, that is the only information revealed about the second remake. Which means at this point there is even a firm month for the release of Panzer Dragoon 2 remake.