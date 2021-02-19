The Legend of Zelda skyward sword HD release for Nintendo switch confirmed for July 16, 2021. the announcement came during Nintendo’s 2021 direct event. These events happen once or twice a year and are used by the company needs to advertise upcoming games and technology. With one of the key features of this year’s event being the skyward sword HD release confirmation. The announcement at the also revealed that the rerelease has additional specials being released as well. Unfortunately for many fans the item they wanted to hear most about a connection with this Nintendo exclusive franchise was missing. Specifically, there were no direct comments about the long-awaited legend of Zelda breath of the wild 2.

the Legend of Zelda skyward sword HD story

The Legend of Zelda skyward sword HD essentially is the origin story for the entirety of the Legend of Zelda series. As with all of the Legend of Zelda series the primary character is named link. Over the course of this action-adventure game players explore the world and controlled the main character in a series of battles and added ventures. Additionally, The Legend of Zelda skyward sword HD also serves as the specific origin for the Master sword.

The Legend of Zelda skyward sword HD Features

The Legend of Zelda skyward sword HD many of the same mechanics and screen elements as the rich. However as they implies they have been visually to provide a better higher quality image. however, that is not the only new feature has been made available or added into this game. The most notable of the features is in the game controlling interface. Given the nature of Nintendo switch this was a necessity. The original games control interface involves using the two handheld of the games of the Nintendo wii. This has been seamlessly captured using the detachable controls for the Nintendo switch. The only difference being is that the movements is far less jerky and more complete the process.

Of course, given the fact that the tennis which is also a mobile game platform that had to take into account. One of the detachable controls allow you to mimic the original games movements they are limited to the console format. In all other formats for the game with the lease which the buttons can be used to control the character. Another new feature coming out alongside the game are special controllers that can interface with the standard switch. These new game controllers are themed with elements from the Master sword in the right-hand in the soldier’s basic shield. all of these elements brought together serve to create one of the best three creations of the sell the franchise. At least until breath of the wild 2 concepts.