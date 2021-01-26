Are Tom Felton and Emma Watson Back Together?

From the popular Harry Potter series, Thomas Andrew Felton found his actor and musician status in England, and played the role of Draco Malfoy. Receiving the Best Villain Award, he was recognized and praised greatly for his talents on and off the screen almost worldwide.

Felton played as CSI tech Juilian Dorn in the DC Universe show The Flash. So needless to say, he stands to remain an icon in the modern film industry.

Emma Watson, similarly, had her own claims to fame in the filming industry. Similarly, it all started essentially with Harry Potter. From there it grew into something more, on to better films and better shows. She became popular enough from this series alone to definitely make a living off of popularity alone. Her time preforming in the movies awarded her with Young Artist Award for Best Leading Young Actor.

So are they together or not?

While this is nothing new, there is always drama stirring in Hollywood concerning these two. All over social media you can clearly see that there are rumors going around that these two are in a relationship. According to numerous sources on this, they seem to both be dating, and are very good friends. Most of the time, these sources have sprung up from those who have witnessed them spending time with each other.

However, what started all the rumors truly was, again, birthed from social media to start. Tom began posting the two of them on social media, and both of their fans went amok. The public presence of the two of them began to topple any and all rumors, nailing the suspicions many have had down in concrete. They were most definitely dating.

But, when it seemed all but confirmed, Emma disputed it directly. It would take just that and nothing less to get these rumors disputed. Emma directly announced that they were in fact not dating, but that her and Tom were simply just friends. In an interview she later mentioned, “I’m very happy [being single]. I call it being self-partnered.”

Will they get together in the future? For now it seems uncertain at best.