Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba second season will release in 2021. That’s right, the anime that has been created huge stirrers and release will be continuing next season. Though the series already had a direct sequel in the infinity train moving it wasn’t certain that it would contain. though this wasn’t for lack of material as there is more than enough source material for the series. However, given its popularity it was a foregone conclusion despite the long wait. Of course, fans will still have to wait some time before seeing their favorite demon slayer in action. This is due to the fact that the movie has not yet been fully released worldwide. The events of the second season will follow directly after the film necessitating its release first. Still, the second season will be coming out sometime before December.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba background

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Is the story of a young man on a quest to turn his sister back into a human. The story starts out with the main character was the sole provider for his family selling charcoal in the city. Upon his return he discovers his family massacred at the hands of the demon. All of them are dead to save his younger sister who he desperately tries to get to help. However, on root she begins to turn into a demon attack. Fortunately, he is able to calm her down in her transformation though not before a demon slayer arrives. he then proceeds to fight the demons there and his sister and while outmatched is use of strategy impresses the slayer. Furthermore, his determination and the fact that his sister is not demon convince the slayer to help the young man. The young man his sister then set off on a quest where they will meet new friends and enemies. All while they seek out answers on how to save the sister and why the attack happened.

season two details

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season two details are the moments limited to what has been revealed in the teaser trailer. specifically, we know that it will be released sometime in 2021. Additionally, it is obvious that this season will take place mostly in the city. Which is a marked departure from the previous which mostly took place in the forests. Additionally, one of the primary supporters of the main cast will be a senior member of the demon slayers. It also hinted at the new demon that would be appearing in the upcoming season. That they would most likely have something to do with the red-light district of the city. Unfortunately, anything more specific than that will have to wait until new trailers for the series itself.