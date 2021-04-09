FuboTV acquires rights to world cup 2022

FuboTV stock bounces 22% after acquiring exclusive rights to World Cup 2022 CONMEBOL qualifying matches.

FuboTV has already scored a big goal in the upcoming FIFA World Cup. This is considered the biggest deal of America-based streaming sites. The terms and conditions of the agreement haven’t been disclosed as of now. But it is confirmed that FuboTV has partnered with 10 South American teams for the World Cup.

FuboTV in recent years has become one of the most reliable streaming sites. But this deal has paved the way for them even more. Now their stocks are reaching the sky. As mentioned earlier that 7 percent hike has already seen in FuboTV’s stock. Their stock price is raised by $22.30. Their stocks are already doubling up after FuboTV acquires rights to the world cup 2022. But in the past few months, this site has already proved its point and became one of the most reliable live sports streaming platforms.

Matches of FIFA World Cup 2022 you can watch on FuboTV:

Fubo Tv has acquired the right of streaming The top four teams competing with South American Conmebol, qualify for the Cup in Qatar.

In addition to this qualifying matches will also be streaming on this platform. However, these matches will not only be FuboTV exclusive but also be steaming on other channel partners. They have the right to stream a total of 70 matches. It is estimated that FuboTV will generate more than $95 million in revenue because of this deal. FIFA is one of the most-watched games in the world.

FuboTV subscription :

FuboTV will give you 7 days of a free trial. But a subscription can cost you around $60 per month. So, subscribe to FuboTV for all the latest updates and videos of FIFA and to watch live matches later on as FuboTV acquires rights to the world cup 2022.