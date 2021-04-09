Nikita Gusev Placed On Unconditional Waivers by New Jersey Devils:

Nikita Gusev Placed On Unconditional Waivers, for terminating his contract.

For those who don’t know, A player under contract to a team is placed on “waivers” for a specified period of time; during this time other teams may submit a claim for that player’s contract. Based on a priority system, the team with the highest priority earns either the right to negotiate with the player’s current team or in some cases, the right to assume the contract of that player from the current team.

He is now an unconfined player and can sign a contract with any other club. It is estimated that the minimum salary this 28 years old player will be offered is $4.5 million annually.

Also Read: MobiKwik Data Breach: The 8.2 Tera Byte Data from Mobikwik Servers is hacked and available on Dark Web

Nikita Gusev Placed On Unconditional Waivers, seems like he will get recruited by good clubs with a great starting salary. Because In the last games his stats are something we all can admire.

Last season he had 13 goals and 44 points in 66 games with New Jersey. But he struggled a little bit this year as he summed up only 5 points with devils. Which is his second team in his NHL career. It is interesting to see which team he will choose further to enhance his career. Teams are still hesitant because of his cap of 4.5 million. Moreover, he is not doing so well because of his health issues since March.

HIGHLIGHTS :

Nikita Gusev Placed On Unconditional Waivers, for terminating his contract.

Last season he had 13 goals and 44 points in 66 games with New Jersey. This year as he summed up only 5 points with devils.

Teams are still hesitant because of his cap of 4.5 million. Moreover, he is not doing so well because of his health issues since March.