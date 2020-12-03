MDH owner Dharmpal Gulati left the world with a powerful message at age 97

Dadaji is also known as Mahashayji was an Indian businessman who widely gained recognition for being the owner as well as CEO of MDH, Mahashian Di Hatti Private Limited, a famous Indian spice company. On the other hand, he was a Padma Bhushan awardee in 2019.

But unfortunately, the great soul gasped his last breath at the Mata Chanan Devi Hospital. The reason for his death, as Gulati was undergoing post-COVID treatment for three solid weeks and in the end, suffered a cardiac arrest on Thursday early morning.

Gulati The immortal soul

Gulati was born in Sialkot, (now it is in Pakistan) on March 27th, 1923. Subsequently, after the India-Pakistan partition, he moved to Delhi with just 1500 INR in his hand, in a manner to establish his own business.

Initially, it was his father, Chuni Lal, who started selling spices from a small shop MahashianDi Hatti. So he left his studies to make up for his dad’s business at a young age. From the small hatti to a thousand crore worth shop, he had built his empire powerfully. Dharmapala Gulati was finally at peace after successfully marketing his brand MDH masala globally.

Noblemen tributes for Dharampal Ji

Hearing the sad news of Gulati, many noblemen came forward to pay their tributes. The chief minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal has paid tributes “Dharma Paji was a very inspiring personality. He had dedicated his life to society. May God bless his soul.”

In contrast, the Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia, tweeted “India’s most inspiring entrepreneur, MDH owner Dharm Pal Mahashay passed away on Thursday. I have never met such an inspiring and lively soul ever. May his soul RIP.”

In the meantime, India’s defense minister, Rajnath Singh paid his tributes to him through Twitter, in Hindi “ (translated)I am saddened by the passing away of one of India’s most respected businessmen. Dharampal jihad started his small business and really made a mark for himself. He was actively involved in social work till his last breath. I certainly express my condolences to his family.” Subsequently, many notable people paid their tributes through social media.