Nike Air Max throwbacks are set to hit the market in the upcoming months of 2021. At least that seems to be the case with the preorder releases of the Nike Air Max new additions. Specifically, the new variations of the Nike air max 90 sneakers and the variations thereof. As the name implies these are sneakers created by Nike inspired by design from the 90s. In fact, it is well-known that many of Nike’s most popular sneakers came out of that timeframe. They are so popular in fact that the originals can sell for large amounts of money. With such popularity, it’s no surprise that Nike is trying to cash in on the past.

Nike Air Max past

The night here maxes of the past remain, without doubt, the most popular variations of the Nike brand. The signature sneakers the company produced throughout the 90s contain unique color patterns and styles. Though to be fair, some of the more popular variations date from the sneaker’s early 2000’s variations. Despite not being as old as some of the more venerable variations they fetch very high prices at auction. In fact, it’s not uncommon for surgeon variations of the design variation known as Dave quality meat to sell high. In fact, they usually sell for well over $1000 US on eBay auctions.

Nike Air Max throwbacks

Recently on eBay and chat rooms to discuss Nike sneakers new variations of the Nike air Max have appeared. While it’s unclear if these are collector’s edition prereleases or promotional gifts there is little doubt to their legitimacy. It is quite obvious that the speakers are not the original variations and our new designs for 2021. However, they do share one similarity with their predecessors in every single case. That is a return to a classic and very much desired color scheme. The two that are most notable at this time being the bacon pattern from 2005 and the leopard skin pattern. these two patterns along with many others have appeared on numerous discussion boards and eBay. While the official release has not yet been confirmed for this new footwear Nike does appear to be releasing. Though it seems that it plans to release the new Nike air Max sometime in early 2021. Until then, the general public’s only chance at acquiring the first editions of the new release is through an eBay auction.