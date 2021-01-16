Kia is starting off the new year with the release of the 2021 Kia Sorrento. As is always the case whenever a new version of a trusted vehicle model is released questions arise. The most prominent of these questions always is, is the new model any better than the old one? This question especially becomes true when key features between the old and the new have been changed. Now there are some arguments for improvement always being better and the dealer information showing new features. However, it’s important to remember that they are trying to sell you a product. Therefore it’s in their best interest to show only the positive as they see. With that said, do critics say that if the 2020 Kia Sorrento is any better than the 2020 or 2019?

2021 Kia Sorrento dealership info

When it comes right down to the dealership information on the 2021 Kia Sorrento, they push the interior. That is to say, they focus on the selling points inside the car’s cabin. Which to be fair is has many improvements over its predecessors. This includes crude electronic controls on the dash and steering. Additionally, another important improvement is the seating arrangement which allows comfortable seating for passengers. Also, the car’s standard features include improved privacy for the occupants. with the added option of tinted windows for the rear of the car. Other interior features included a heated steering wheel, heated seats, wireless phone charger, and many others. Also, additional features focus on the exterior of the car and its improved looks over its predecessors.

2021 Kia Sorrento what critics say

No critic has anything negative to say about the Kia Sorrento’s interior or exterior appearance. Both are improvements over the predecessor’s models. Indeed, the interior is a decision in every single category according to those critics. That being said, the majority of critics are rather unimpressed with the engine. Specifically, with the lack of a V-6 engine for the 2021 Kia Sorrento. While there is a supercharged variation of the V-4 engine it still lacks the torque power of the predecessor. Not to mention the loss of towing power for individuals like bring a small camper or trailer on trips. This and other issues connect engine have led critics to be less than enthusiastic about the of the Kia Sorrento.