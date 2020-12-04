Kardashian shot a top less pose to promote her Good American shoe line

Khloe Kardashian again made the news regarding her new naked pose in a way to launch Good American shows. The reality show star, Khloe Kardashian on Wednesday, disclosed her brand Good American Shoes’s launch by posting a few shooting shots on her Instagram account. She nailed the first shot of promoting her brand, by posing nude in the OOO boot, a thigh-high black satin boot with a stiletto heel and pointy toe. Furthermore, she showcased the other pair of shoes, over-the-knee EMMA boots by wearing just a thong.

What are Khloe Kardashian’s Good American shoes all about?

Emma Grede and Khloe Kardashian are the business partners as well as co-founders of the brand Good America. The brand is famous for creating new sizes and fits for all kinda women. Moreover, it has the most successful denim launch record by earning over one million dollars in sales on its launch date.

Khloe’s Good American clothing is known for being uber size-inclusive, so it was expected that the shoe department will swirl the fashion industry again. Starting from heels to boots, each pair comes in size beginning from 4 to 14. In the end, she expressed her constant love and attention that have poured into the creation of these Good American Shoes is all worthwhile.

How did Khloe Kardashian’s inclusive experience start gaining people’s attention?

Being an American media personality, socialite, producer, and businesswoman, she again jumped into the position of being an aesthetic merchant.

Khloe Kardashian and the businesswoman Grede launched Good American in October 2016 as a solution to their hardships regarding flawless denim clothing.

The brand goal was to ease some of the anxiety that women face every day in their life in a manner to buy just a perfect pair of jeans. Not only that, it started selling various types of clothes ranging from size 00 to 24, including workout clothes, dresses, and also a maternity collection. Furthermore, this denim brand is united with a few small communities of companies that thereby provide shoppers with the proficiency to see merchandise on all types of bodies, independent of sizes.