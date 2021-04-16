FUJIFILM releases XF 18 mm f/1.4 R LM WR lens for camera enthusiasts; Click to read

FUJIFILM Announces XF 18 mm f/1.4 R LM WR lens, This will be for the camera without a mirror for the X series. FUJIFILM knows how to keep their photography game up. Adding different features with style is something they have aced already. Interested in buying this 39th lens of the Fujifilm camera family. Read further for every single detail like specifications to price before buying this lens.

Fujifilm 18mm F1.4 Lens Review

Fujifilm currently despatched me a pre-launch model of the brand new Fujifilm 18mm F1.four lens, and I even have to mention that I assume this is probably one of the maximum particularly predicted lens releases from Fujifilm.

The XF 18mm F1.4 R LM WR, to offer it its complete name, is a climate sealed speedy aperture replace to the tons loved 18mm F2 that has been to be had for plenty of years.

The Full Frame equal discipline of view is around 27mm, so individuals who love taking pictures in that 27/28mm variety will probably love this lens.

Fujifilm 18mm F1.4 R LM WR Specifications (From Fujifilm)