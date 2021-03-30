AMD Radeon 21.3.2 driver updates brings improved graphics for outriders and evil genius 2. These are only a few of the games are supposed to be improved by this newest update. This graphics card is supposed to bring the best visual quality to these games. additionally, the updates should improve the graphics on cyberpunk 2077. Of course, those claims have been made though no specific details were ever released to back them up. Additionally, the update has also provided bug fixes for numerous issues the previous information system possessed. unfortunately, as is always the case despite the improvements the new update has its own set of issues.

Improved and affected games

AMD Radeon 21.3.2 driver updates Is supposed to have notable improvements for several of the world’s leading games. these are supposed to include rebellion studios strategy game evil genius: world domination. Another game that the graphics on this update is people can fly’s cooperative RPG outriders. Both games are slated to release in the next few days. specifically, evil genius 2: world domination will be releasing on March 30. Additionally, outriders will be releasing the very next day on 1 April 2021. Also, the updates are supposed to have improvements for cyberpunks 2077. Of course it’s important to remember that the release notes for this update did not mention this game. However, individuals associated with the game have recommended which should enable raytracings support for the game.

Fixes and issues

The updates has also fixed some issues that were no from the previous incarnations of the program. The fixed issues include random changing of screen presets. Fixing an error that caused blank screens to appear when freesync was engaged. These are only a few of the fixes that have been provided with this newest update.

Of course, every new update still produces major issues with the program. For example, an issue has appeared where connecting multiple screens to a program has led to resolution frame, rate, and refresh rate issues. however, the majority of these issues are manageable and won’t prevent enjoyable experience with this update.