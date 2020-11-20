Giomee M12 Launched by Giomee and its starting price nearly equals 196 US Dollars, Know Specs And Features

Gionee is a China based private mobile company. It comes in the list of largest smartphone manufacturers in the Country. Liu Lirong founded the company in the year 2002. In 2018, Gionee India went bankrupt and was later acquired by Karbonn Mobiles, which is owned by Indian Jaina Group. It is not new for the world when Gionee launches a product. They have been manufacturing handsets for eighteen years now. And over these years, their technology has improved significantly. They have tried to upgrade these products and design newer smartphones with latest features. This year in September the Helio P60 SoC was made official in China. It is powered by Gionee M12 Pro. The smartphone company has now announced the launch of its yet another milestone, “Gionee M12 phone”. It was made with the purpose of wider spread. The aim was to give the availability to maximum number of people.

With that in mind

It was designed to be budget friendly.

It also has two chipset versions.

It also has a trendy punch-hole screen to complete the look

A 48 Megapixel quad camera setup is provided

Specs and features of Gionee M12 Smartphone

The smartphone has a 6.55-inch IPS LCD screen

The screens gives an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels

Aspect ratio of 20:9

The Screen to Body Ratio is ninety one percent

A vertical camera setup is provided on the back of the phone.

It comprises of a 48-megapixel Samsung GD1 lens with f/1.79 aperture

5-megapixel ultrawide shooter with 115-degree FOV

16-megapixel front-facing camera on the upper left corner

A couple of of 2-megapixel auxiliary lenses

Operating System: Android 10 OS. It is preinstalled in the handset.

An additional slot for a microSD, in order to extend the internal memory

Helio A25 chipset comes with an internal storage of 64 GB

RAM 4 GB

The model with The Helio P22 has an internal storage of 128GB and 6GB RAM

It supports 5,100mAh battery and 10 Watt charging

Color variants of Giomee M12: Dazzling Black and Magic Green

Dual 4G VoLTE

GPS

USB-C

Wi-Fi 802.11ac

5mm audio jack

Rear-facing fingerprint reader

Bluetooth

Where it is available and how much it costs

Right now it is available in Nigeria and it is not official yet which international markets will receive the phone. “Jumia” is a Nigerian online retailer that is selling Gionee M12’s Helio A22 variant for approximately 196 US Dollars. It sells the Helio P22 model for 223 US Dollars.