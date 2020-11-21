Sat. Nov 21st, 2020
33W SonicCharge 2.0 charger launched by Xiaomi in India, Know more about Specs and Features

manmohan

Nov 21, 2020

Xiaomi Corporation was founded by Lei Jun and it is a multinational company that has been in business for over a decade now. Xiaomi is known for manufacturing and marketing laptops, smartphones, apparel, mobile appliances, electronic gadgets and a variety of products. Today Xiaomi is a leading smartphone company with its markets worldwide. Xiaomi has its reach in Singapore, Russia, South Korea, Japan, South Africa and many other countries. Recently Xiaomi has launched a new charger in India and it is named as “Mi 33W SonicCharge 2.0 charger”. This charger comes after Mi 27W SonicCharge Charger was launched in 2019.

33W SonicCharge 2.0 charger Specs and features of the product

  • COLOR OPTION: Currently the charger is only available in one color and that is white
  • Power: 33 Watt
  • The power adapter comes with a same colored USB.
  • 100cm (1M) USB Type-A to USB Type-C cable
  • To buy their customers can use company’s Official Website which is, Mi.com
  • Xiaomi has collaborated this charger with Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Mi 10T.
  • This 33 Watt charger is also sold with POCO X3 and POCO M2 PRO
  • Besides bundling with other devices, this charger gets it’s own launch as a separate product. That is because it also supports Qualcomm QC [Quick Charge] 3.0 and is a USB PD [Power Delivery] compatible.
  • It can run on different speeds
  • Non Xiaomi Users can also buy Mi 33 Watt charger because of its diverse properties
  • The model number of the power adapter is  MDY-11-EL
  • It has a polycarbonate body
  • It got a certification from India’s BIS
  • It has 380V surge protection
  • It can give current outputs at following rates: 5V/3A – 15W9V/2A – 18W12V/1.5A – 18W9V/3A – 27W12V/2.25A – 27W20V/1.35A – 27W11V/3A – 33W

Availability and Price

It is Available in Indian markets and is priced at Rupees 999 (which is $13)

By manmohan

Mohan is a New York-based science blogger and columnist, working in the Science Journalism industry for the last five and half years. He spends most of her time interacting with the like-minded group of people on social media and contributing proactively to several online discussion forums and websites. You can contact him at Teamjbjnews@gmail.com

