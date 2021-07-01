Yvonne Strahovsk is pregnant with her 2nd child with husband Tim Loden

Yvonne Strahovski, an Australian actress who was born on July 30, 1982, dated Tim Loden and announced their marriage in 2017. They met on the set of the TV program Chuck in 2009, and after an eight-year romance, they married in 2017. Yvonne is a well-known actress who has received several accolades for her work in television roles including one Primetime Emmy nomination and three Screen Actors Guild Award nominations.

Yvonne Strahovski Announced Her Pregnancy

Yvonne Strahovski on 30th June attended The Tomorrow War, the red carpet premiere where she confirmed her pregnancy to the audience. The Handmaid’s Tale heroine looked stunning in her creamish white turtleneck dress by Brandon Maxwell, highlighting her pregnancy bulge. Yvonne beautified her look with her attractive and stunning jewelry by David Webb and Vrai and shoes by Alexander Birman.

Yvonne Heartful Instagram Post For Baby William

Yvonne and Tim welcomed their first baby boy in October 2018 and named him William and the couple are now all set to welcome their second child. She revealed her first pregnancy in May 2018 on Instagram in which her announcement stated “I’m really thrilled to eventually be able to share my wonderful news–I’m going to be a Mama.” “It’s so much fun to see and feel this tiny peanut develop every day!”. When William was born she posted her heartful post on Instagram on the birth of William which stated ” Our newborn son, the greatest joy of our life, has been given to us. Peanut, welcome to the world, your parents adore you and you are already my child”.

The audience is happy with the announcement of Yvonne’s revelation on the red carpet. Baby William, who is about three years old, is about to become the brother of the newcomer to his family.

Yvonne and her husband Tim Loden

During the 2017 Emmy Awards, The Handmaid’s actress Yvonne announced that she and her longtime boyfriend are going to marry. Their marriage took place in Northern California during the summer season. The actress also commented on how well the wedding went. She claimed that they had a fantastic time together after the ceremony, as they ended up leaping into the lake. However, the pair has always been known for keeping their relationship a well-guarded secret. They thought that maintaining a low-key relationship was beneficial to both of them.

