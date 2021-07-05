Rumor: Fire Emblem remake is at the verge of its completion

Intelligent Systems created the epic strategic role-playing videogame franchise Fire Emblem, which is distributed by Nintendo. The series, which debuted in 1990 on the Famicom, now has sixteen main entries plus 4 spinoffs. The gameplay focuses on the strategic motion of players over grid-based areas, with stories and characters that are equally prevalent in classic role-playing videogames.

Rumor Of Fire Emblem

There are rumors circulating around the city that the Nintendo Switch version of Fire Emblem, dubbed Path of Radiance and Fire Emblem: Radiant Dawn, began in April. Regardless of the fact that the leak’s credibility has already been questioned, another Fire Emblem-related rumor of the same nature has just appeared which is Zippo who is considered to be a leaker or insider as the source this time. According to Zippo the remake is now almost reaching its end for completion. He also stated that the audience will enjoy playing the game and that they need to have patience.

However, the remake of Fire Emblem is not only in development according to some rumors but Koei Tecmo is working on the screenplay of Fire Emblem. Three Houses, while Intelligent Systems, the original Fire Emblem producer, is concentrating on the remake. It is believed that Zippo gave no hints on the game in his recent post that is created by Koei Tecmo. Hence, we can assume that it will not release until the remake of the Fire Emblem game is releases as it is still in progress.

Another Rumor By Zippo

Zippo didn’t only reference Fire Emblem in their most recent leaked report. They also revealed that a new Donkey Kong game for the Nintendo Switch is in the process, presumably as a portion of Nintendo’s plans to extend the property with a theme park, new products, and “animation”. Now whether if any of these allegations are genuine continues to be included, and given Nintendo’s busy schedule for the rest of 2021, fans may have to wait a while to find out.

