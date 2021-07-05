Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani married: The Voice judges are officially husband and wife

A well-known music artist of America born on June 18, 1976, named Blake Tollison Shelton who is also a television personality from the United States. His first single, “Austin,” was released in 2001. “Austin,” the album’s lead hit, spent 5 weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot Country Album charts. Two more top 20 singles (“All Over Me” and “Ol’ Red”) emerged from the now Platinum-certified new album.

A fascinating singer Gwen Stefani is an American who is also a songwriter who was born on October 3, 1969. She is a co-founder, main vocalist, and principal composer for the band No Doubt, whose songs comprise “Just a Girl,” “Spiderwebs,” and “Don’t Speak” from their first studio album Tragic Kingdom in 1995, as well as “Hey Baby” and “It’s My Life” from subsequent albums.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton wedding

It gives us great joy to inform you that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, who have been together for six years, have finally married. The pair who had us all giggling with their lovey-dovey messages and comedy have reportedly married on Saturday. It was apparently a pretty private affair, and for the time being, the pair seemed to be content in their own happy zone. The ceremony is thought to have taken place at the Chapel Shelton, which was erected on the site wherein Blake proposed to Gwen.

The wedding guests wore white gowns and suits to the intimate ceremony. Although Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have yet to make an official announcement about their wedding, we’re sure fans are overjoyed.

Past Relationships

Blake Shelton is married for the third time, while Gwen Stefani is married for the second time. In 2003, the country singer Blake Shelton married Kaynette Gern for the first time. After a three-year marriage, they divorced, and in 2005, Blake met his 2nd wife at an event named Miranda Lambert. They stunned fans, however, when they announced their divorce in the summer of the year 2015.

Gwen, on the other hand, in 2015, divorced her husband Gavin Rossdale and met Blake while working as voice coaches on The Voice. Despite the fact that it was their second meeting, they had both experienced the aftermath of traumatic, public divorces, which pushed them closer together. They made their romance public in November 2015 and are still together since.

In October 2020, Blake Shelton eventually proposed to Gwen Stefani in Oklahoma, during the coronavirus epidemic, after dating for over five years. As a result, they were unclear when they would be able to hold their ideal wedding. But it appears that everything came together this year, as these 2 beautiful lovebirds are now formally married.

