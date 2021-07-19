2022 Audi RS3 will be introduced as Performance Sedan and Sportback | Expected Price of 2022 Audi RS3

On Monday, Audi revealed the 2022 RS3. In Europe, it will be available in sedan and hatchback, but the US customers will only be able to buy the sedan. This car can reach a speed of 62 mph in as little as 3.8 seconds!

Intrigued? Let’s have a look at Audi RS3’s unique exterior and interior features below:

Technical details

With this eye-catching green, the RS3 appears aggressive, with a massive black grille that contrasts nicely with the other gloss-black trim elements. The front bumper has wide air intakes and the rear bumper has some decorative components as well as a pair of massive tailpipes.

This seemingly aggressive car has an amazing 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-5 engine. In the US it has been estimated to make 401 horsepower. Besides the powerful engine, the 2022 Audi RS3 has also:

seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission

large air intakes

traditional Audi RS interior

roof with contrasting finish

RS-specific exterior color

flared wheel arches

Matrix LED headlights

12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit gauge display

10.1-inch display on the dashboard

The odd thing is that there are three steering wheels available. The standard steering wheel has a flat bottom. However, you can choose an upgrade and the steering wheel will get a colored stripe at the 12 o’clock position. The third wheel is a conventional round wheel with capacitive sensors that function in conjunction with the vehicle’s driver assistance systems.

The car manufacturer added a number of additional pieces under the hood which should improve the RS3’s performance. The car’s suspension has also been updated. The Audi RS3 has standard six-piston steel brakes but customers can opt for ceramics on the front which offer an optimized stopping power.

Audi RS3’s interior and exterior showcase ferocity in a sporty and compact style.

Expected price

Audi has made public the price for the RS3 in Europe, starting at 62000 euros. The price for US clients has not been released yet, but we can take for orientation and comparison the 2020 RS3’s starting price in the US: $56000.

The Audi RS3 is predicted to launch in autumn.

Considering the car’s performance and its sets of features, the established price for the Audi RS3 seems a great deal, making it the ultimate purchase for any sedan or hatchback fans – or even to drivers who are not very experienced but who are looking for a powerful and trustworthy car.

