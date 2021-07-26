Venice film festival unveils 2021 line-up: ‘Last Duel,’ ‘Dune,’ ‘Spencer,’ ‘Power of the Dog,’ and More

Movies featured at the Festival

The 2021 Cannes Movie Festival reignited the worldwide movie circuit in a large manner this month (thanks to Neon’s ‘Titane’, French filmmaker Julia Ducournau became the second woman director to win the Palme d’Or). The Venice film festival is kicking off its 78th edition on September 1st, and the 2021 lineup has officially been released. The Venice Film Festival has announced a celebrity lineup of eagerly anticipated new works from Jane Campion, Ana Lily Amirpour, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Denis Villeneuve, Ridley Scott, Paolo Sorrentino, and Edgar Wright, to name a few notable names, that are likely to strengthen the Lido’s status as an awards season kingmaker.

Out-of-competition world premieres include Ridley Scott’s medieval epic ‘The Last Duel’, starring Matt Damon, Adam Driver, and Ben Affleck, and Villeneuve’s highly awaited ‘Dune’ remake, starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya. The global premiere of Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’, slated for Friday, September 2, has also been confirmed ahead of the official lineup announcement. The science-fiction blockbuster is making its world premiere outside of competition.

Returning to the competition, Kristen Stewart’s Princess Diana drama ‘Spencer’, directed by Pablo Larrain, will compete for a Golden Lion.

Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, and Jesse Plemons starred in ‘The Power of the Dog’, a drama about fighting brothers set in 1920s Montana. In the Venice Film Festival, ‘Dog’ is one of two Netflix Original films.

The global premiere of Pedro Almodóvar’s new drama ‘Parallel Mothers’ will open the 2021 Venice Film Festival. The film will premiere in competition and compete for the Golden Lion, the festival’s grand prize. Penélope Cruz, Milena Smit, Israel Elejalde, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, Julieta Serrano, and Rossy De Palma feature in Almodóvar’s latest film ‘Parallel Mothers’, which was written and directed by him.

About the jury

The main jury will be chaired by Bong Joon Ho, whose film ‘Nomadland’ premiered in Venice last year; French actress Virginie Efira, who most recently recently appeared in Paul Verhoeven’s ‘Benedetta’; Cynthia Erivo, who plays Aretha Franklin in National Geographic’s ‘Genius’ series; Canadian actor and producer Sarah Gadon; Italian director Saverio Costa and Romanian helmer Alexander Nanau (‘Collective’).

The Venice Film Festival’s official line-up is as follows:

Opening Night

‘Parallel Mothers’, Pedro Almodóvar (in competition)

Competition/Venezia 78

‘Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon’, Ana Lily Amirpour

‘Un Autre Monde’, Stephanie Brize

‘The Power of the Dog’, Jane Campion

‘America Latina’, Damiano D’Innocenzo and Fabio D’Innocenzo

‘L’Evenement’, Audrey Diwan

‘Official Competition’, Gaston Duprat and Mariana Cohn

‘Il Buco’, Michelangelo Frammartino

‘Sundown’, Michel Franco

‘Illusions Perdues’, Xavier Giannoli

‘The Lost Daughter’, Maggie Gyllenhaal

‘Spencer’, Pablo Larrain

‘Freaks Out’, Gabrielle Mainetti

‘Qui Rido Io’, Mario Martone

‘On the Job: The Missing 8’, Erik Matti

‘Leave No Traces’, Jan P. Matuszynski

‘Captain Volkonogov Escaped’, Natasha Merkulova and Aleksey Chupov

‘The Card Counter’, Paul Schrader

‘The Hand of God’, Paolo Sorrentino

‘Reflection’, Valentyn Vasyanovych

‘La Caja’, Lorenzo Vigas

Out of Competition (Fiction)

‘Il Bambino Nascosto’, Roberto Ando (closing film of the festival)

‘Les Choses Humaines’, Yvan Attal

‘Ariaferma’, Leonardo di Costanzo

‘Halloween Kills’, David Gordon Green

‘La Scoula Cattolica’, Stefano Mordini

‘Old Hnery’, Potsy Ponciroli

‘The Last Duel’, Ridley Scott

‘Dune’, Denis Villeneuve

‘Last Night in Soho’, Edgar Wright

‘Scenes From a Marriage’ (Episodes 1-5), Hagai Levi

Out of Competition (Non Fiction)

‘Life of Crime 1984-2020’, Jon Alpert

‘Tranchees’, Loup Bureau

‘Viaggio Nel Crepuscolo’, Augusto Contento

‘Republic of Silence’, Diana el Jeiroudi

‘Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song’, Daniel Geller and Dayna Goldfine

‘Deandre#Deandre Storia Di Un Impiegato’, Roberta Lena

‘Django and Django’, Luca Rea

‘Ezio Bosso. Le Cose Che Restano’, Giorgio Verdelli

Out of Competition (Special Screenings)

‘Le 7 Giornate di Bergamo’, Simona Ventura

‘Il Cinema Al Tempo del Covid’, Andrea Segre

Out of Competition (Short Films)

‘Plastic Semiotic’, Radu Jude

‘The Night’, Tsai Ming-Liang

‘Sad Film’, Vasili (Pseudonym)

Horizons/Orizzonti

‘Les Promesses’, Thomas Kruithof

‘Atlantide’, Yuri Ancarani

‘Miracle’, Bogdan George Apetri

‘Pilgrims’, Laurynas Bareisa

‘Il Paradiso Del Pavone’, Laura Bispuri

‘The Falls’, Chung Mong-Hong

‘El Hoyo en la Cerca’, Joaquin Del Paso

‘Amira’, Mohamed Diab

‘A Plein Temps’, Eric Gravel

‘107 Mothers’, Peter Kerekes

‘Vera Dreams of the Sea’, Kaltrina Krasniqi

‘White Building’, Kavich Neang

‘Anatomy of Time’, Jakrawal Nilthamrong

‘El Otro Tom’, Rodrigo Pla and Laura Santullo

‘El Gran Movimiento’, Kiro Russo

‘Once Upon a Time in Calcutta’, Aditya Vikram Sengupta

‘Rhino’, Oleg Sentsov

‘True Things’, Harry Wootliff

‘Inu-Oh’, Yuasa Masaaki

Horizons/Orizzonti Extra

‘Land of Dreams,’ Sherin Neshat and Shoja Azari

‘Costa Brava’, Mounia Akl

‘Mama, I’m Home’, Vladimir Bitokov

‘Ma Nuit’, Antoinette Boulat

‘La Ragazza Ha Volato’, Wilma Labate

‘7 Prisoners’, Alexandre Moratto

‘The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See Titanic’, Teemu Nikki

‘La Macchina Delle Immagini di Alfredo C.’ ,Roland Sejko

Liked this article? You might also want to read Emmerdale spoilers: Latest video exposed at Meena Jutla’s murder of Leanna Cavanagh.