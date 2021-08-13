QuakeCon 2021 schedule accidentally leaks as it was mentioned “revitalized Quake”

QuakeCon’s 2021 edition

QuakeCon 2021’s entire itinerary was revealed by Bethesda earlier today, prior to its August 19 debut. The event is all virtual (taking into consideration the current COVID-19 pandemic situation), with a variety of livestreams related primarily to Quake, but also to Doom, Deathloop, Fallout 76, and The Elder Scrolls Online. Developer panels with id Software, MachineGames, Arkane, and others will be held during the convention.

The convention’s website also included additional information regarding the opening act, which commemorated Quake’s 25th anniversary. In fact, the current listing for the ‘Let’s Talk Quake’ session on Saturday morning mentioned a future ‘revitalized’ edition of the 1996 shooter, so it’s expected to be an exciting change for Quake.

QuakeCon at Home used Twitch to stream its discussions and presentations last year, and it will do so again in 2021. QuakeCon is also renowned for its BYOC (bring your own computer) LAN parties, which let participants to bring their own computers and play with each other. In an attempt to mimic the joy of local play, this part of the event is now being conducted online via Twitch Teams.

A ‘revitalized’ QuakeCon

Before it was modified by deleting this section, the panel’s summary presented the following:

‘Quake is back, in this special stream John Linneman from Digital Foundry talks to Jerk Gustafsson of MachineGames about the title’s iconic legacy and what it meant to both of them. The pair will also discuss the additional content MachineGames have contributed to this revitalized edition.’

However, because ‘revitalized’ does not entail ‘remake’, this may be a modestly enhanced version aimed towards consoles. Doom and its sequel were re-released on consoles in 2019, with several fan-made map packages and minor performance enhancements over prior releases.

MachineGames’ participation might indicate something more significant than Doom’s latest makeover, or it could just suggest that the reissue will contain MachineGames’ 20th anniversary Quake episode. That episode was published in 2016 as a lovely birthday homage from the Wolfenstein: New Order studio, and you may still install it if you wish.

If the deleted description is accurate and not simply a bizarre mistake, there’s a high possibility we’ll hear the news on Thursday: id Software and MachineGames are organizing a Quake 25th anniversary livestream at 2 p.m. EDT. Here’s a quick rundown of what’s going on at QuakeCon 2021:

