Reports being circulated about Baxter Wants to Buy Hill-Rom for $10 Billion

The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that Baxter International Inc, a medical technology firm located in the United States, is in advanced discussions to purchase medical equipment company Hill-Rom Holdings Inc for approximately $10 billion, citing individuals familiar with the issue.

According to the article, a potential proposal might value Hill-Rom at approximately $150 per share, with a deal being achieved by midweek assuming the discussions do not go wrong. When approached by Reuters for response, Baxter and Hill-Rom did not reply. The current deal comes after Chicago-based Hill-Rom (HRC) turned down a previous offer from Baxter (BAX) to buy the firm for $144 per share in July.

Hill-stock Rom’s soared in late July when the news of the deal became public, ending Friday at $132.90. Hill-Rom has a market valuation of about $9 billion at the moment. The value of Baxter is estimated to be approximately $37 billion. Hill-Rom (HRC) has gained more than a third of its value this year, exceeding the general market.

According to the firm’s website, Hill-Rom provides services such as smart beds for patients, diagnostics, and monitoring technology.

