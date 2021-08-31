Kristin Cavallari again dating the country Singer Chase Rice

Kristin Cavallari is in a relationship with Chase Rice

Jay Cutler may be having issues on the field as a result of his separation from Kristin Cavallari, but she’s doing just fine. She’s dating a major country star, according to TMZ. Kristin and musician Chase Rice have been dating for approximately two months, according to some insiders, although it has been very discreet and informal thus far.

Rumor has it that they have been chatting and spending time together on a regular basis, getting to know each other, but that they’re approaching the stage where they’re infatuated with each other. Chase and Kristin are said to have met through a common acquaintance in Nashville, where they both spend most of the time, and have hit it off, although their relationship isn’t yet official.

As previously mentioned, Cutler recently revealed that he hasn’t had much fun dating since he and Cavallari ended things in April 2020, characterizing the situation as ‘hard as hell’. He is at a new part of his life now with kids and values have just shifted, Jay said of the numerous obstacles he’s experienced, including the significant change of using apps and social media platforms to pursue women.

Regarding kids, people close to Kristin’s situation claim Chase has yet to meet hers. Kristin had a relationship with comedian Jeff Dye after the Cutler split, as we previously reported, but they broke up after roughly 5 months. We have yet to see if this relationship will be a long-term one; but considering the information available at this moment, their future together seems promising.

About Cavallari’s present partner

Chase Rice is a country music singer, songwriter, and reality television star from the United States. Rice was also a former linebacker for the University of North Carolina and a member of Hendrick Motorsports’ NASCAR pit crew. Florida Georgia Line’s diamond-certified hit ‘Cruise’ was co-written by him. On October 15, 2013, he launched the EP Ready Set Roll, which included the track ‘Ready Set Roll’.

Ignite the Night reached number one on the Billboard Top Country Albums list on August 27, 2014. ‘Eyes on You’, his first number-one hit on country radio, was released in 2019. He initially gained notoriety in 2010 as a participant on Survivor: Nicaragua, when he finished second behind Jud ‘Fabio’ Birza. He got his application into CBS through a college acquaintance who had a link with the network, he claimed.

