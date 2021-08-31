Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Surprised after seeing his Viral Lookalike Cop

Dwayne ‘The Cop’ Johnson

Because of his striking likeness to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, a photo of a police officer from Alabama has gone viral. The photo of Lt. Eric Fields, which was shared by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, has astonished and amused many people. Many people remarked on how ‘uncanny’ the similarity between Johnson and Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields is on social media.

One netizen named the policeman ‘Dwayne The Cop Johnson’, while another joked about his lookalike, saying that if this is who you have coming after those warrants, it’s no wonder you’ve got so many. When one person viewed the post, she couldn’t believe her eyes and wondered if it was from a movie. Two guys are seen smiling at the camera in the photo, one of them is a doppelganger for Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

The text that accompanied the photo says that it was a busy day around Morgan County and their Corrections staff was there to help. They also manage transportation when an arrest is made, allowing the Deputies to remain on the road. On a side note, if people showed up to court when they were supposed to, there would be fewer warrants to serve. The post has received over 2,200 shares since it was uploaded a few days ago.

Who is ‘the cooler’ Rock?

The image sparked a lot of discussion. Some of the fans’ reactions include ‘crying’, another one states that he needs to meet this man or the actual ‘Rock’, and he’s not sure if this isn’t the real ‘Rock’. If this isn’t the Rock, he has a twin who was separated at birth, one person speculated. You never know whether they’re twins, someone else added.

This Saturday, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office tweeted a photo of a Walmart employee with the policeman, saying that this gentleman recently approached Sgt. Mason and expressed his desire to meet their Deputy, who has been compared to ‘The Rock’. Sgt. Mason forwarded it to Lieutenant Fields, who was delighted to meet him at the Hartselle Walmart. Tyler is one of their many dedicated employees, and it was a pleasure to meet him and several of his colleagues.

Johnson has now been made aware of his lookalike’s increasing internet presence and has acknowledged their remarkable similarity. Dwayne Johnson shared a snapshot of Fields on the left and himself on the right on Twitter, saying ‘Oh s**! Wow. Guy on the left is way cooler’. Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we’ll drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your ‘Rock stories’ because I KNOW you got ‘em. #ericfields.’

