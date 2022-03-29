Dead by Daylight Board Game Launches on Kickstarter and surpassed 50 million players

It’s been six years since release, but Dead by Daylight has consistently been updated and worked on by its developer Behaviour interactive. The latest of these being the Sadako update, which brings creepy Japanese Ringu characters Sadako and Yoichi to pixelated life in videogame form. And a recent announcement suggests that the game’s popularity is stronger than ever.

In a tweet from the official Dead by Daylight Twitter account, the developers state that the multiplayer horror game has now reached a player base of over 50 million. “Thank you to all our players, we hope to see you in the fog!” reads the tweet.

Thank you to all our players, we hope to see you in the fog! pic.twitter.com/akGICNf1VB — Dead by Daylight (@DeadByBHVR) March 29, 2022

Dead by Daylight has become so popular that it’s now expanding its franchise with a board game. And in a recent interview with The Loadout, Dead by Daylight’s creative director, David Richard, said that the team plans to bring even more original and licenced content to the game in the future.

Richard also stated there were no plans for a Dead by Daylight sequel, which leads us to believe that they will be putting all their efforts into the current iteration of the game by delivering future updates to the current platforms.

The game still sees approximately 50,000 players a month on Steam alone, and has collaborated with some of horror’s biggest hitting franchises, like Hellraiser, Resident Evil, and Saw. So, we’ll be keeping an eye on what comes next from the Montreal-based studio.

Dead by Daylight Board Game Launches on Kickstarter

Dead by Daylight, the hit asymmetric horror game, is looking to leap into the world of board games. An official Kickstarter is now live for a board game adaptation, and the team needs $250k to make that happen.

Dead by Daylight: the Board Game will be available in two varieties. The standard edition is priced at $49.99 USD and includes 6 Killers, 7 Survivors, and 2 maps. The collector’s edition is priced at $99.99 USD and includes 16 Killers, 17 Survivors, and 4 maps, upgraded components, and additional hook and generator miniatures to complement the game’s ambiance. The collector’s edition will have limited availability post-Kickstarter and will not be available in stores.

If this is a project you want to help bring to life, you can find the official Kickstarter here.

