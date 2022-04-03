TRON (TRX) Coin Price Prediction 2022 and 2023: Is TRON Coin Worth Purchasing? and How to buy TRON Coin?

TRON (TRX) coin was founded by Justin Sun in 2017 and is a Blockchain cryptocurrency. The basic vision of TRON is to fulfill the bridge gap and eliminate the middleman between content creators and the consumers or the viewers of the content. With the help of their initial coin offering the company managed to raise $70 million back in 2017.

In the past, TRON has faced various criticism and obligations on multiple aspects such as their white paper named Tron: Advanced Decentralized Blockchain Platform was accused to have plagiarism. Digital Asset Research (DAR) also accused TRON of having copied code from other projects. TRON foundation entirely declined and called them false accusations as a reply.

Other than Plagiarism accusations TRON also faced many other issues due to which many crypto experts consider it as a complex and disordered currency and see it as a high-risk less reward Cryptocurrency.

Also Read: WINK (WIN) Coin Price Prediction 2021 – Buy Wink coin or not?

Past performance of TRON (TRX) Coin

Earlier in 2018, TRON foundation played a big gamble by purchasing BitTorrent which is one the most popular Torrent website across the internet. This brave step by foundation helped them to make an impact and register themselves on the cryptocurrency market as one of the growing currencies.

During its initial phase, TRON coin had its all-time high which was $0.22, and was constantly decreasing (decreased to $0.02), but due to rumors of its acquisition with BitTorrent and later its confirmation, it reached its second all-time high of $0.09.

Its founder Justin Sun is famous for hyping announcements and doing publicity. Despite all these TRON foundations have always made great collaborations and partnerships. Another example of it was back in 2019 when Justin Sun made its link with Samsung’s blockchain KeyStore. This announcement also helped them to establish themselves as a prominent cryptocurrency.

Current Price Trends and Price Prediction 2022 and 2023

During the past few days, TRON has performed extraordinarily well. As the past few weeks have damaged the Cryptocurrency market majorly, TRON’s performance brought some confidence in investors and crypto-geeks. Experts informed that many investors have again shown interest in the market and the performance of TRX can be a reason for it.

TRON is currently trading at $0.06680, up $0.001230 (+1.97%). This was its consecutive third gain which is a great sign of improvement considering its past performance. Currently, experts do not expect great gains due to the situation of the market.

Tron is aiming to 200 DMA at $0.0676. After reaching this it will aim next to $0.0767 which was its upper end of the descending channel. And if it surpasses this then no one can stop TRON from entering the bull market territory.

Not only TRON but other cryptocurrencies have also started to rise again as Bitcoin is once again reaching $35,000 and Ethereum has also recovered the $2,000 threshold which is a very good sign for the entire market.

But there is never a surety in the Crypto market as If TRX falls even further to its Tuesday’s low of $0.4461 then the bullish outlook would be either terminated or could fall even more.

How to Buy TRX (TRON) Coin

There are various coin exchanges that facilitate multiple ways of purchasing TRON coins:

By using Bank Transfer

Most of the Coin exchanges such as Binance provide a feature where you can pay directly from your bank account and purchase your desired coin.

Most of the Coin exchanges such as Binance provide a feature where you can pay directly from your bank account and purchase your desired coin. By exchanging other coins

You can also use other coins to purchase TRON coins. Just select the coin you want to exchange and pay using them.

You can also use other coins to purchase TRON coins. Just select the coin you want to exchange and pay using them. By using Credit cards

Many of the cryptocurrencies can be bought using Credit cards. Currently, TRON coins cannot be bought using this feature. But users can first purchase other coins and then trade them for TRON coins.

Also Read: FCA issues Major Crypto exchange Binance ban in the UK