SNL star Kenan Thompson and Christina Splitting After 11 Years of their Marriage

Popular power couple Kenan Thompson and Christina Evangeline have been rumored to split after more than a decade of marriage, as per reports.

On Thursday morning apiece was filed by, a publication cited sources as claiming that the two celebrities have been informally and secretly separated and are co-parenting their two children for “over an year now.”. As per current information divorce proceedings haven’t been taken place yet, reports adds that these formalities are mostly expected to happen at the some point of filing divorce.

Past Relationship of Kenan and Christina

The two were tied by the knot of marriage in 2011 at the famous Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta.

In his namesake NBC sitcom, Thompson- who last year have appeared in the popular Home Alone franchise entry movie named Home Sweet Home Alone where he plays a widowed father of his two daughters. In the February 2021 Tonight Show interview of Thompson, the history-making SNL star made a joke that Evangeline her wife “didn’t love” the aspect of the plot where he was a widowed father of his two daughters.

“She was like, ‘Oh, so I’m dead?’” Thompson said, per People. “But, I mean, she was just giving me a hard time. But I was like, ‘Yeah … it’s not you, you know what I mean? It’s a show. It’s a different thing.’” In another Kenan-promoting interview around the same time, this time on the Today show, the comedian and actor explained that the NBC series merely mirrors a portion of his reality.

“Everything else is kind of creative liberty, if you will, like my relationship with my father-in-law is actually really wonderful and my wife, thank God she’s still with me,” he explained.

No official documents for divorce have been filed but it is expected to happen in the near future.

The ex-couple met with each other when the actress was just 19

Christina Evangeline, the mother of two, starred in the movie Mini Supreme in 2015 but she primarily works as an interior designer.

Kenan has reached a level where he is acclaimed as the longest-running member of SNL after hitting fame on Nickelodeon TV channel.

