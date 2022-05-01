Jennifer Grey is all set to return as ‘Baby’ in the upcoming Dirty Dancing sequel

Jennifer Grey is all set to recreate her iconic role of ‘Baby’ Houseman for the much anticipated and fan favourite character in Dirty Dancing sequel.

Jennifer Grey is ready on fans demand to experience the time of her life once more in her sequel to 1987’s “Dirty Dancing.”

Lionsgate held a presentation at Cinemacon in Las Vegas where they announced the new flick alongside old clips from the romance drama, as per media reports by many organisations.

Kellerman’s was the Catskills resort where Grey’s character Frances “Baby” Houseman and her family vacationed when she met and ultimately fell in love with dancing and Patrick Swayze’s Johnny Castle.

The world of “Dirty Dancing” has also expanded earlier with two other ill-received projects in the past.

The 2004 prequel was a flick named as “Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights” that had very little connection with the 1987’s original film and brought the location to Central America amid the Cuban revolution in the 1950s.

Swayze — who died in 2009 at the age of 57 — made a cameo appearance as a dance class instructor. The prequel garnered poor reviews, however the soundtrack was pretty satisfactory.

ABC then commissioned a made-for-TV “Dirty Dancing” remake that bombed the ratings with their musical song covers and extra unnecessary scenes to stretch a three-hour timeslot.

Whispers of Grey’s involvement in a potential sequel first hit in 2020 when Deadline reported that Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer described the project as “one of the worst kept secrets in Hollywood.”

“It will be exactly the kind of romantic, nostalgic movie that the franchise’s fans have been waiting for and that have made it the biggest-selling library title in the Company’s history,” Feltheimer said in an earnings call at the time.

The “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” actress is dropping her new memoir “Out of the Corner” on May 3 and went into great detail about her life as one of the top stars of the 1980s.

Ahead of her book release, she spoke to People about getting a nose job shortly after “Dirty Dancing” premiered.

Her mother had urged her to undergo a rhinoplasty following the film’s release.

“She loves me, loved me, always has, and she was pragmatic because she was saying, ‘Guess what? It’s too hard to cast you. Make it easier for them.’ And then I did and she was right,” Grey told the outlet.

Once she had second nose job, which she called it an “anti-rhinoplasty,” Grey went to a red carpet event with Michael Douglas — who didn’t even recognise her.

