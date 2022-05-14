Pictures on New Indian Currency Notes – Interesting Facts and Significance

As we all Know, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Demonetisation of old ₹500 and ₹1000 notes. In addition launched new notes of ₹500 and ₹2000. Along with that new printed notes of ₹10, ₹20, ₹50, ₹100, and ₹200 also. So, today we are going to tell you about the interesting facts about the pictures printed at the backside of these new currency notes.

Meaning of Picture on ₹2000 Note –

Mars Satellite is displayed on the INR 2000 currency Notes of India. Mars Satellite was sent to Mars Planet by Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on November 5, 2013. The Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) is a space probe orbiting Mars since 24 September 2014. It is also known as Mangalyaan.

Photo on ₹500 Note Means –

Picture behind INR 500 Note Shows Red Fort on it. This is an old monument built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in 17th Century. Secondly, Every year on Independence day of India i.e. 15 August, Prime Minister hosts Indian Flag on Red Fort.

Picture on ₹200 Note Depicts –

Sanchi Stupa is the monument displayed on ₹200 currency note. King Ashoka Built Sanchi Stupa after the huge bloodshed of Kalinga war. As Ashoka was heavily disheartened after the war of Kalinga and wanted to promote Peace all over the world. In 1989, UNESCO declared Sanchi Stupa as the World Heritage. Sanchi stupa is situated in Madhya Pradesh of India.

Denotation of Image on ₹100 Note –

Rani Ki Vav is printed at the back side of INR 100 currency notes. It is an old Eye Catching monument situated in remote area of India. It was built in 11th Century and is declared as World Heritage on June 22, 2014 by UNESCO. Rani ki Vav is a famous Bawdi used by queens of that time for taking bath. This is also known as “Seedhidar Kuan”.

Picture on ₹50 Note –

Hampi is a temple printed at the back of ₹50 Currency Notes. Hampi town in Karnataka has around 250 temples and monuments. In ancient times of Vijay Nagar Empire , Hampi used to be the capital city of Vijay Nagar Kingdom and was regarded as the second largest city of that time. Hampi Temple is one of the most peaceful place of current India.

Significance of Picture on ₹20 Note –

INR 20 new notes display Ellora Caves at the back side of them. Amidst 6th to 8th Century, Hindu, Buddhist and Jain Temples were built in a series of 34 rock-cut caves. These caves are very famous tourist destination for present time in India. These caves also have nude images of various God and Goddess of that time. One more interesting fact about these caves is the Kailasa temple which is made up of single stone. A single stone is carved into a temple.

Picture on ₹10 Note Denotes –

Sun Temple is printed at the back side of INR 10 new currency notes. Sun Temple is situated in Konark district of Orissa. It is a magnificent temple crafted in the shape of Chariot . This temple is dedicated to Lord Sun of Hindu Methodology. There are 24 wheels and seven horses depicting 24 hours in a day and 7 days of a week.

Conclusion:

This article was about the New Currency Notes and the pictures behind them. So, you have seen the pictures on these notes show the heritage and Culture of Indian History.