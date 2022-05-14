If any NHL fans dreams of becoming an NHL player or just live like a professional player, an opportunity to fulfill those dreams is finally here, as the former Calgary Flames skipper Mark Giordano’s YYC home is up for sale this week, as reported by media and news channels on May 12.

Earlier Mark Giordano was traded to the Seattle Kraken back in 2021 and then was subsequently traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs in March 2022.

Although he hasn’t played for the Flames since spring 2021, his southwest Calgary home just hit the market. We can’t help but wonder if he had hopes of coming back to the city one day and that’s why he held onto the property for this long – we miss you Gio!

It looks as though no expense was spared on this stunning four-bedroom, five-bathroom house, which comes complete with a home gym (perfect for a hockey player to stay in shape) and a large theatre area, where you can watch the big game.

This place no introduction to anyone but for informative purpose we are giving it’s Located which is at 1948 49th Avenue SW, the Altadore property is listed at sky high price of $2,250,000 and boasts over 5,000 square feet of living space.

The Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired home features floor-to-ceiling windows, a wet bar, a wine cellar, soaring ceilings, and plenty of other luxurious touches.

The property makes entertaining a breeze, with a wide-open main floor housing the living room, kitchen, and dining room.

This amazing house’s kitchen could be considered as a dream kitchen for a chef, fully loaded with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, not only this but there’s also a wine cellar located just outside the dining room with space of around 700 bottles.

On the upper level, you’ll find a massive primary suite, which offers your own private oasis including a spa-inspired bathroom, huge walk-in closet, and a laundry room. The bathroom has a steam shower and soaker tub, great for relaxing after a tough workout or a long day.

The basement has an additional bedroom and bathroom, flex space, a gym, a home theatre area, and a full-sized wet bar.

For added comfort, other features include a home automation system with a security system, air conditioning, in-floor heating, a bright corner office space, backyard courtyard, and a triple garage.

If you’re in the market for a new place to live, though, you are in luck. This spot has plenty to offer, and you can tell everyone who comes to visit that Mark Giordano used to live there!

