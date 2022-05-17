Falling in Reverse and Papa Roach are coming together for a monstrous tour and that too in the upcoming summer. Dubbed as the “Rockzilla” summer tour, the tour will not only have these two but will also feature various other well established artists and rock bands such as Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves in the supporting slots.

The tour will start and can be witnessed July 27 onwards at the Bold Point Pavilion in East Providence, R.I., with its dates booked in 24 cities across the U.S. before coming to its conclusion on 31st Aug at Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium. One can easily find the dates and venues of the shows below.

“We are very glad to bring out such a phenomenal lineup,” says Falling In Reverse’s Ronnie Radke. “Fans have asked for years for a FIR/Papa Roach tour, and now the time has finally come. Not to mention Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves are also on the bill. This will be a tour to remember.”

“We’re thrilled to bring an absolutely packed lineup — an evening of non-stop rock, to some amazing cities this summer,” shares Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix. “We haven’t been to some of these cities in a long time…Only right that we celebrate with these amazing bands, who all are bringing heat of their own!”

Papa Roach is currently on a tour in support of their recently released Ego Trip album, while Falling in Reverse issued the song “Zombified” earlier this year in advance of a new EP. Hollywood Undead have done their share of work by releasing the singles “Chaos” and “Wild in the Streets” already this year in anticipation of their new album, while the rock Band Bad Wolves dropped their Dear Monsters album last year featuring their new vocalist Daniel “DL” Laskiewicz.

The general public on sale will happen this Friday (May 20) at 10AM local time. Other than that there will be various pre-sales starting today at 12N ET. Where one can book their tickets in advance.

Papa Roach / Falling in Reverse / Hollywood Undead / Bad Wolves Tour Dates

July 27 — East Providence, R.I. @ Bold Point Pavilion

July 29 — Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheatre

July 30 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 31 — Bridgeport, Ct. @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

Aug. 2 — Reading, Pa. @ Santander Arena

Aug. 3 — Middletown, N.Y. @ Summerstage At OCFS

Aug. 4 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater At Lakeview

Aug. 6 — Bay City, Mich. @ Veteran’s Memorial Park

Aug. 7 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Miller High Life Theatre

Aug. 9 — Sturgis, S.D. @ Sturgis Buffalo Chip

Aug. 10 — Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center

Aug. 12 — Sioux City, Iowa @ Hard Rock Casino Battery Park

Aug. 13 — Dubuque, Iowa @ Q Casino Backwaters Stage

Aug. 14 — Green Bay, Wis. @ Capital Credit Union Park

Aug. 16 — Mankato, Minn. @ Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center

Aug. 19 — Pocatello, Idaho @ Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre

Aug. 20 — Airway Heights, Wash. @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino

Aug. 21 — Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre

Aug. 23 — Irvine, Calif. @ Fivepoint Amphitheater

Aug. 25 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Aug. 27 — El Paso, Texas @ Speaking Rock Entertainment Center

Aug. 29 — Kansas City, Kan. @ Azura Amp

Aug. 30 — Little Rock, Ark. @ First Security Amphitheater

Aug. 31 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Also Read: Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni Wear Mom’s Black Pearl Red carpet Dress to Highschool Prom