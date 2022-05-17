Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni Wear Mom’s Black Pearl Red carpet Dress to Highschool Prom

People always say that life of celebrity kids must be so easy. And we think it could be true in atleast some aspects as When your mom is supermodel like Heidi Klum, picking a dress for a big event would be so easy as one could always borrow it from her never ending closet. That’s exactly what Klum’s oldest daughter, Leni Olumi Klum (her biological father is Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, though Seal raised Leni as his own daughter her entire life), did for her Highschool prom night.

In her recent Instagram post, Leni shared to her audience or fans her strapless, inky black dress that she chose for her Highschool prom which was originally her mom’s dress. Heidi wore this dress back in 1998 at an event celebrating Comic Relief VIII (an HBO charity special that included appearances from Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, the late Robin Williams, and ’90s rom-com staple Jason Alexander). And the trend setting, the sleek, stealthy, strapless dress works just as well even in 2022 as it did back then. Leni accessorized with a dainty sparkling necklace and pochette bag that was covered in rhinestones.

She captioned this photo on Instagram as “Prom night in mamas dress 🖤,”.

Just like when Klum originally wore this stunning dress, she styled it pretty similar to that, and by keeping it all real she gave fans a very profound hint at who helped Leni put together her prom outfit. Not only this but Klum opted for a more intricate lariat-style necklace when she wore the dress on the red carpet and added open-toe mules to finish the look. And because it was the ’90s — and before Klum’s Victoria’s Secret bouncy beach waves era — she had her hair done in a sleek, straight center part.

People always like to compare parents (when they were young) and their child. Leni and Heidi have made quite a few red carpet appearances together, proving the world that as a mommy-and-me duo, their fashion sense is on point and is pretty tough to surpass. Leni’s life is going just like her mom. As She started her modeling career back in 2021 at Berlin Fashion Week (it was a virtual event last year), wearing looks from big designers and makeup artists such as Kaviar Gauche, Michael Sontag, and Lala Berlin.

