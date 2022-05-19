US President Biden will get box of mangoes in White House on Thursday. 

The Mangoes presented to Biden are of five different varieties were three are from Maharashtra named as Kesar, Alphonso, and Goa Mankur. where as two other varieties are from Andhra Pradesh named as Himayat and Baiganpalli. Rainbow International is exporter from Pune who had packed and Delivered Mangoes from India to United State.

Indian Ambassador in US on Thursday will present Mangoes at a Mango Promotion Event in Washington Dc.

Joplin Business Journal Reported that Tranjit Singh Sandhu will be presenting the Box of Mangoes to the White House as since last two years due to Covid19 Pandemic India was not exporting mangoes but now after the Secured approval from “The United State Department of Agriculture (USDA)”, the import restricted from past two years will now resume.

This type of events are held to popularize tradition of there countries by embassies in other countries where as India is also inviting prominent personalities to Popularize Indian produce during mango season.

where there packed mangoes were inspected at Indian embassy and were repacked at embassy and after that it was sent to America by Air and then again at Indian Embassy in United State were rechecked and packed and now today in morning Tranjit Singh Sandhu will carry these mangoes to White House and US President Biden will Test and will explore the traditional of Indian Fruits.