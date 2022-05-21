Some Jif peanut butter products recalled in US and Canada due to Salmonella contamination

J. M. Smucker Co. is requesting it’s consumers and trying to recall some of Jif peanut butter products sold across US and Canada because of potential Salmonella contamination.

The company based in Orrville, Ohio on Saturday stated that they will recall some of its popular brand of peanut butter products to Canada. A similar such recall they have already announced in the US just a day ago. Consumers that have various crunchy, creamy and squeeze products should dispose of them immediately, the company said.

Expanding and giving details on the contamination, Salmonella is a bacterial disease that causes fever, diarrhea and vomiting and the company J. M. Smucker Co is coordinating with the Food and Drug Administration on their efforts to recall the products. The financial impact isn’t yet known and the company said in its statement Friday it will provide additional information as soon as possible.

J.M. Smucker recorded net sales of $2.06 billion in the quarter ended Jan. 31, with peanut butter and other consumer foods accounting for about a fifth of revenue. Sales of Jif, along with its Smucker’s fruit spreads, and Uncrustables frozen sandwiches, got a boost during the pandemic because of at-home food consumption, though its consumer foods division lags in sales compared to its retail pet food and coffee segments.

List of all recalled products

JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER: 5150025516

JIF 16 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER: 5150025537

JIF 96 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK: 5150024705

JIF 96 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK: 5150024706

JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER: 5150007565

JIF 12 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER INTERNATIONAL: 5150008026

JIF 3/4 OUNCE PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE: 5150008051

JIF .64 OUNCE NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE: 5150008058

JIF 96 COUNT NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER TO GO CASE: 5150021889

JIF 36 COUNT CREAMY JIF PEANUT TO GO CASE: 5150024114

JIF 8 COUNT CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO: 5150024130

JIF 8 COUNT CREAMY PBTR TO GO: 5150024136

JIF 4.5 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO: 5150024137

JIF 54 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK: 5150024143

JIF 28 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER: 5150024163

JIF 96 COUNT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO: 5150024170

JIF 54 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK: 5150024174

JIF 28 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER: 5150024177

JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL HONEY: 5150024182

JIF 12 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER: 5150024191

JIF 12 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO: 5150024307

JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER: 5150024321

JIF 28 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER: 5150024322

JIF 4 POUND CAN CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER: 5150024331

JIF 96 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY TWINPACK: 5150024404

JIF 15.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER: 5150024540

JIF 13 OUNCE SQUEEZABLE POUCH: 5150024545

JIF 33.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER: 5150024548

JIF 13 OUNCE NATURAL SQUEEZE POUCH: 5150024572

JIF 80 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK: 5150024769

JIF 80 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK: 5150024776

JIF 40 OUNCE REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER: 5150025499

JIF 16 OZ REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER: 5150025518

JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY OMEGA 3 PEANUT BUTTER: 5150025530

JIF 16 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER: 5150025537

JIF 80 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK: 5150025542

JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER: 5150025565

JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER: 5150025574

JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER HONEY: 5150025578

JIF 40 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER: 5150072001

JIF 40 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER: 5150072002

JIF TO GO 8 PACK 250 GRAM CREAMY: 5150075007

JIF 46.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER: 5150041418

JIF 1.1 OUNCE PORTION CONTROL PEANUT BUTTER 120 COUNT: 5150092100

As per companies recent guidelines if any of their consumers have already bought the above listed products in their possession, they should immediately dispose it. Consumers who have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should visit www.jif.com/contact-us or call 800-828-9980 Monday through Friday, 8: 00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET.

The company is all set to show its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings on June 7.

Statements issued by Jif

the impact of food security concerns involving either our products or our competitors’ products, including product recalls;

the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, industry, suppliers, customers, consumers, employees, and communities;

disruptions or inefficiencies in our operations or supply chain, including any impact caused by product recalls, political instability, terrorism, armed hostilities (including the recent outbreak of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine), extreme weather conditions, natural disasters, pandemics (including the – COVID-19 pandemic), or other calamities;

risks related to the availability of, and cost inflation in, supply chain inputs, including labor, raw materials, commodities, packaging, and transportation;

risks associated with derivative and purchasing strategies we employ to manage commodity pricing and interest rate risks;

our ability to generate sufficient cash flow to continue operating under our capital deployment model, including capital expenditures, debt repayment, dividend payments, and share repurchases;

our ability to implement and realize the full benefit of price changes, and the impact of the timing of the price changes to profits and cash flow in a particular period;

general competitive activity in the market, including competitors’ pricing practices and promotional spending levels;

the concentration of certain of our businesses with key customers and suppliers, including single-source suppliers of certain key raw materials and finished goods, and our ability to manage and maintain key relationships;

impairments in the carrying value of goodwill, other intangible assets, or other long-lived assets or changes in the useful lives of other intangible assets or other long-lived assets; and

risks related to other factors described under “Risk Factors” in other reports and statements we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, when evaluating the information contained in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, to reflect new events or circumstances.

