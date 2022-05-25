As per Sources, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra broke up after the release of Bhool Bhulaiyya 2. As Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani started falling for each other during the sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Earlier in the Kapil Sharma it was revealed that Kiara is dating Sidharth. But as we all know Bollywood is too glamourous so Actors don’t stick together for long span. As a result, Kiara and Sidharth Broke up and found new companions. Well, we are not yet confirmed about whom Sidharth is dating currently. But we are sure about the news of Kiara and Kartik Aryan’s secret new relationship.

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aryan’s Viral Kissing Photos

Kiara was spotted Kissing Kartik Aryan on their date at a private beach in Mauritius. There photos are leaked on Social Media. Also, Kiara uploaded a WhatsApp staus of her with Kartik Aryan in an intimate position. But within a minute it was deleted. It is expected that it was uploaded by mistake.

Kiara Advani Career at Present in Bollywood

After the marriage of Alia Bhatt, Currently Kiara is the most engrossing star in Indian Film fraternity. Also, she must be feeling cocky these days after the success of Bhool Bhullaiya 2. Rather she has given back to back hits throughout the year. Starting from Kabir Singh, Good News, Shershaah with his ex-boyfriend Sidharth and Now Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 with his current Boyfriend Kartik Aryan.

Kartik Aryan Currently in Indian Film fraternity

Now coming on to Kartik Aryan, Earlier at start of this year Kartik had a tough time with director Karan Johar. Karan was very angry with Kartik Aryan and threatened him of expelling from Bollywood. But he got good project of Bhool Bhullaiya 2. And, from here their(Kiara- Kartik) love journey started. During the sets of film they started spending time together and came very close. Many times, we have seen their fighting and prank videos on Instagram Stories and posts. An instagram Reel got viral shere they played a Game Never Ever. Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani revealed many secrets in that Viral Video of theirs.

Wrap Up-

With the help of information specified above, anyone can guess about the confirmed relationship of Kiara Advani and Kartik Aryan. This is going to be a very alluring pair of Bollywood and Indian Cinema. Rest see how far this relationship goes. Rather we are also observing the trend of marriages in Bollywood these days. So, it would not be astonishing if this couple also gets into a marriage.