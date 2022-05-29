Punjabi Singer and Rapper Sidhu Moosewala shot dead in Mansa village

He gained wide attention with his track “So High”. In fall 2018, he released his debut album PBX 1, which peaked at 66th on Billboard Canadian Albums chart. Following the album, he started releasing his songs independently. Also, his single “47” was ranked on UK Singles Chart. In 2020, Sidhu was named by The Guardian among the 50 new artists.[4] Ten of his songs have peaked on UK Asian chart, two of which have topped the chart. His “Bambiha Bole” entered in top five on Global YouTube music chart.

In 2021, Moose Wala released Moosetape, tracks from which charted globally including Canadian Hot 100, UK Asian, and New Zealand Hot charts. He had faced legal challenges for promoting gun culture and using inflammatory and inciting lyrics in his songs.

Popular Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moosewala, who had joined the Congress before the Punjab elections, has been shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district. The news of his death was confirmed by Dr Ranjeet Rai, Civil Surgeon, Mansa Hospital.

Sidhu Moosewala had contested the Punjab assembly election on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by the AAP candidate Vijay Singla by a huge margin of 63,000 votes. Vijay Singla was recently sacked by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann over charges of corruption.

Last month, Sidhu Moosewala had sparked a row after he targeted the Aam Aadmi Party and its supporters in his latest song ‘Scapegoat’. The singer had allegedly called AAP supporters ‘gaddar’ (traitor) in his song.

