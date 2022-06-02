Gannon Gill was finishing up an appointment with a brand new patient on Wednesday, when a loud sound shook him. Within a couple of seconds Gill heard her voice again.

The Mr. Gill, a physician assistant and hunter, identified the sounds as shots from a gun.

“There was the first question: What was this? He looked at the patient, and said “Let’s go. I don’t believe that’s a good idea.

A medical professional fought to escape from a “maze that was surrounded by offices Tulsa.

The doctor will later discover that some of his fellow colleagues are buried in bathroom or storage cabinets. He walked his client across his “maze” of examination rooms and hallways that were locked and away from guns. They came across the group of fellow employees who were also there.

He. Gill crouched down and was swiftly moving towards the closest exit. He and his group went through the front entrance of the office before rushing to the parking area. They were gone in less than one minute.

When he gets in the garage the man finds his phone and contacts his wife. “Don’t panic, I’m alive,” he recalled telling her. He demanded that she bring his car keys which he later discovered he’d forgotten.

It was evident to Mr. Gill that the area was secure and He stayed at the back of the garage, along with the other members who called other people they were unable to identify.

A man who was in the garage with a patient told Mr. Gill that both he and his wife met the shooter in the shooting.

“The shooter told him and his wife to leave and he wasn’t there for him,” Mr Gill told reporters.

In a recent interview with a reporter during a phone interview, Mr. Gill stated that he was struggling to recall a few details of an “pretty scary” day.

“You see this stuff on TV or on the news,” he added, “but you don’t think it’s ever going to happen in your workplace.”

