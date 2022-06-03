NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 29 finals results Live: Hiromu Takahashi third BOSJ title in a row

One of Japan’s most highly anticipated events in the wrestling calendar is New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Best of the Super Juniors tournament. The initial phase of the tournament ran for twelve days and after this amazing tournament action the finals is set to be happening in Tokyo’s Nippon Budokan.

The 2022 tournament settled an example for future wrestling tournament as here people witnessed the best cruiserweight wrestling compared to anywhere around the world. Other than the best players from NJPW Juniors, this event also featured stars from other tournaments such as IMPACT Wrestling, CMLL, and an AEW star for the first time ever.

The winner of this tournament will get a chance to represent in the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship. The title is currently held by BULLET CLUB’s Taiji Ishimori who earlier defeated the former champion El Desperado by submission at Wrestling Dontaku on May 1st.

Following twelve days of tournament action, the finals are set with Hiromu Takahashi aiming to win his third Best Of The Super Juniors title in a row, and fourth since 2018, when he battles El Desperado in a repeat of the 2020 final. Both competitors topped their respective blocks with six wins and 12 points.

Earlier on the card, the newly-crowned IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Juice Robinson was to have the final match with Tomoaki Honma in a non-title match. But, Robinson was sent to hospital due to appendicitis issues and that too just hours before the event after that he was replaced by Ryohei Oiwa.

NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors 29 Final Results

Tomoaki Honma defeated Ryohei Oiwa

Ace Austin, Wheeler Yuta, El Lindaman and Alex Zayne defeated Robbie Eagles, YOH, Titan and Clark Conners

TJP and Fransico Akira (United Empire) defeated Master Wato and Ryusuke Taguchi (Six or Nine)

Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Zack Sabre Jr. (Suzuki-gun) defeated EVIL and SHO (House of Torture)

Chase Owens, Bad Luck Fale and El Phantasmo (Bullet Club) defeated Jeff Cobb, Arron Henare and Great O-Khan (United Empire)

BUSHI, Shingo Takagi and Tetsuya Naito (Los Ingobernables de Japon) defeated Taichi, TAKA Michinoku and DOUKI (Suzuki-gun)

Kazuchika Okada, Toru Yano, Tama Tonga and Jado defeated Gedo, Taiji Ishimori, Doc Gallows and Jay White (Bullet Club)

NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors 29 Final Card

Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Desperado – Best of the Super Juniors 29 Final

How to watch NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors 29

Each day of the Best Of The Super PPT tournament, including the final, is always streamed live on NJPW World and will be available on-demand shortly after.