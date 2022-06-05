Emma Stone refuses rumors of her returning to the role of Gwen Stacy in Spiderman series

Emma Stone made her character of Gwen Stacy iconic and one of the most loved by many fans of the arachnid, she played the role of Gwen Stacy in both the installments of The amazing spider-man but as per the new rumors fans might not get to see that happening anytime soon.

Its been a past trend that Marvel movies have always surrounded by various fan theories and rumors, some connecting the past dots and some crazier than others, but these rumours and expectations are an important part of the success of Marvel studios and the engagement of the fans prior to the release of these movies. Sometimes they get it right and celebrate, but many a times they don’t succeed or even get close to the plot and leave disappointed by the result.

The most anticipated upcoming film with most floating theories around it is the third part of spider-man from Marvel studios, since with the confirmation that the actors Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx will return to their same roles as villains in past installments of this hero, the conspiracies about the multiverse and a meeting between Tobey, Andrew and Tom have skyrocketed.

Among all these rumors the name of Emma Stone has been making quite a bit of noise among the fans, since we would also supposedly see her in this next movie. However, the actress has denied everything that involves her with this next production of spider-man and its course Return.

“I heard those rumours. I don’t know if I’m supposed to say something, but I’m not [involucrada]”I don’t know what you’re supposed to answer as a student,” the actress told MTV News, Stone added, mouthing the words, “I’m not.”.

