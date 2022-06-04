Do You Know Why Google Stopped Paying their AdSense Publisher revenue generated from Ukraine?

As we know now a day due to the war in Ukraine, there are many different changes in a global market where the double price increases the price of items related to natural gases.

A new forecast said the disruption caused by the conflict would contribute to substantial price rises for goods ranging from natural gas to wheat and cotton. The increase in prices “is starting to have huge economic and humanitarian effects,” Peter Nagle, a report’s co-author, told the BBC.

How Google AdSense Publishers were affected by Ukraine War:

AdSense users now a day are not paid if they get traffic and clicks from Ukraine, as the news popup now are being displayed on AdSense Dashboard as they say, “Due to the war in Ukraine, we will pause monetization of content that exploits, dismisses, or condones the war” But on the analysis, we come to know that Cost Per Click for traffic from Ukraine is decreased as compared to previous CPC. Many publishers also got a deduction in their revenue on that point.

As we can see in the above image in the yellow bar, it is mentioned that Due to the war in Ukraine, we will pause monetization of content that exploits, dismisses, or condones the war, clearly that they are not going to pay for traffic and revenue from Ukraine.

How trends.google.com, commonly known as Google Trends, is Affected By Ukraine War:

There is one of the most prominent information that google has stopped showing the Trending News articles from the Ukraine region on trends.google.com, as we can see image attached below

the result on trends is not showing because google bots are instructed to do so as not to pick the consequence which contents content that exploits, dismisses, or condones the war, which is the most significant update on the web today.

So further, we will be updating you with further information on this topic when google will start showing results in trends and when they will start paying.