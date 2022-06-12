‘Forza Horizon 5’ has an upcoming ‘Hot Wheels’ crossover expansion in July named Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels

After patiently waiting for about six months, FH5 is finally getting its first DLC expansion.

If taking about the best racing games available currently then Forza Horizon 5 is for sure everyones first and most prominent pick, which features a plethora of content, cars, and races.

In the recent Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, the developer Playground Games and Xbox Game Studios revealed the much anticipated and the very first DLC expansion of Forza Horizon 5.

Forza Horizon is once again collaborating with legendary toy brand Hot Wheels to provide the action-packed stunt racing to FH5’s Mexico.

As per current news The Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels DLC expansion will be available from July 19, 2022.

When Forza Horizon 5 initially launched, it was packed to the brim with content for players to explore, with more on the way thanks to weekly and monthly updates through the Festival Playlist. However, players have since grown impatient waiting for the title’s first expansion, a problem rectified with today’s announcement.

During Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022, Playground Games and Xbox Game Studios took to the stage to finally reveal the long-rumored and much-speculated Forza Horizon 5 DLC expansion. Matching earlier leaks barely predating the reveal, Playground Games is once again partnering with legendary toy company Hot Wheels and bringing intense, stunt-filled racing and realistic, life-sized Hot Wheels to Forza Horizon. The expansion launches on July 19, 2022, with pricing still to be announced.

Playground Games’ previous collaboration with the toy manufacturer was Forza Horizon 3’s Hot Wheels expansion, which is fondly remembered by many as one of the best expansions in the entire Forza Horizon series. With Forza Horizon 5, the expansion will be bigger and better than ever, and benefit from the countless improvements and advancements Playground Games has made in the years since.

When it arrives, the Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels expansion will be available as a standalone purchase, as well as through the Expansions Bundle DLC, the Premium Add-Ons Bundle DLC, and Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition.

If speaking practically then Forza Horizon 5 is currently considered as the best racing games one can play across any platform, but many players have complained that the existing content is getting a little bit dull since its launch days. With the Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels DLC expansion, players are about to get a new world location, more Hot Wheels cars, additional races, and content, and more.

