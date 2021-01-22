SSC GD Constable Final Result 2018 Out: Check here to Know more

SSC GD Constable Final Result 2018 Out: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) announced the final list of selected candidates for the post of Constable(GD) IN CAPFS, NIA, SSF, And Rifleman(GD) in Assam Rifles. The Recruitment Process for these posts was started in 2018 and today SSC released the final result.

The list released by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has the candidate’s Names and Roll.NO along with some other information. The candidates who applied for the post of Constable(GD) IN CAPFS, NIA, SSF, And Rifleman(GD) in Assam Rifles in 2018 can check their results on the official site of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) i.e. ssc.nic.in

The merit list which is released by Staff Selection Commission has 46050 male candidates and 8080 female candidates. The merit list also has Roll. no of 260 candidates whose result is withheld or not declared due to some reasons.

NOTE: Due to heavy traffic on the official website of the Staff Selection Commission, the website may be Down so candidates have to wait for some time and check the result later or download the result from the download link provided here.

You can also download the PDF of the result from our site. We will provide the Download link in this article

Steps to Download SSC GD Constable Final Result 2018

step 1: Open the official website of the Staff Selection Commission i.e. ssc.nic.in

step 2: On opening the website, you will reach the homepage, check for the SSC GD Constable Final Result 2018 link which is available on the homepage of the website.

step 3: click on that link and a new window will open.

Step 4: search for your roll.no in the final merit list

step 5: Check your result and download it.

step 6: Don’t forget to take a print out of the result.