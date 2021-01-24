Sun. Jan 24th, 2021
Historic Fight turns out to be Historic Upset, Dustin Poirier knocks out Conor McGregor in 2nd Round at UFC 257

ByNayla Siddiqui

Jan 24, 2021
Seems like Dustin Poirier is not taking it slow as he knocked out Conor McGregor in Second Round at UFC 257. Well, what perfect revenge for the match he lost 6 years ago.

This was the much-hyped fight between the two. And it literally took Poirier 2 minutes, ok more than that to knock him out the ring in the second round, And Twitter is trending. This match took place in Abu Dhabi, Dubai.

Poirier’s win is expected by few but Conor’s loss was a shocker. When cutthroat competition is expected Conor lost his first in a year in a minute. Their fight is much more hyped as Eminem has also launched some clips of his video.

More about Poirer vs McGregor UFC 257 :

It was an MMA event organized by UFC as always. Poirier defeated McGregor in the lightweight class. As these two are former champions m views are increased as this was a paid preview. This match aired on ESPN.

Their fight was worth watching as both are great players and as mentioned earlier great competition was expected. However, Poirier has really stolen the show and another fight is still going on which is worth watching.

Highlights :

  • The most highly anticipated fight between Conon McGregor and Dustin Poirier ended.
  • It’s not like an unexpected result but the result came in which time frame is a shocker to many.
  • Poirier has defeated Conor in the timeframe of mere 106 seconds.
  • Many of his fans have seen this coming but we never expected this victory in seriously 2 minutes.
  • Prior to the match UFC owner and Poirier’s wife has expected this victory.
  • And after winning Dustin Poirier has blames it on perseverance.

However, both of the players fought so well, and as we say May the best man win, seems like the best man has won the match, and that too in no time.

By Nayla Siddiqui

