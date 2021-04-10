WrestleMania 37 : All you need to know and Full match card | Missing you Brock Lesnar!

WrestleMania 37:

WrestleMania 37 is just around the corner and the hype is already immeasurable. Being one of the most important WWE event it has already garner a lots of attention.

Some great matches are ahead to watch out let’s take a look into match’s schedule for this 2- days match event. This years wrestleMania scheduled to take place in Tampa bay, Florida.

Schedule:

As this will be 2 days event Wrestle mania will take place on April 11th and 12th. Watch live event on peacock Tv. Live streaming will begin at 8Pm ET.

Fans will be allowed but with minimum capacity. This will be the first time match will commence with number of audience.

Wrestle mania (37) Match card :

Day 1:

Bobby Lashley (C) vs. Drew McIntyre.

Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro.

Steel Cage match : Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon.

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison.

SmackDown Women’s Championship match: Sasha Banks (C) vs. Bianca Belair.

RAW Tag Team Championship match: The New Day (C) vs. AJ Styles and Omos.

Tag Team Turmoil match: Lana and Naomi vs. Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose vs. The Riott Squad vs. Natalya and Tamina.

DAY 2 MATCH CARD:

Universal Championship match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan.

The Fiend vs. Randy Orton.

RAW Women’s Tag Team Championship match: Asuka (C) vs. Rhea Ripley.

Intercontinental Championship match: Big E (C) vs. Apollo Crews.

United States Championship match: Riddle (C) vs. Sheamus.

Sami Zayn (with Logan Paul) vs. Kevin Owens.

Women’s Tag Team Championship match: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (C) vs. winners of Night 1 tag team turmoil match.

Also Read : FuboTV stock bounces 22% after acquiring exclusive rights to World Cup 2022 CONMEBOL qualifying matches

HIGHLIGHTS :

WrestleMania 37 is just around the corner and the hype is already immeasurable.

As this will be 2 days event Wrestle mania will take place on April 11th and 12th.

Brock Lesnar is not having the match in this WrestleMania 37. So, it’s a huge disappointment for his fans.

watch full match card given above for More details.