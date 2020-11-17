Sharp AQUOS Sense 4 plus is a new smartphone launched in September 2020 in Taiwan, Specs and Features

Sharp AQUOS Sense 4 plus is a new smartphone launched in September 2020 in Taiwan. The Sharp Has also announced the arrival of various series but it is unclear about the dates. It comes with a Hybrid Dual Sim ( Nano-Sim, dual stand-by), multi-touch, fast charging, Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, dustproof and water-resistant, stereo speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack, rear-facing fingerprint reader. It is fitted with a dual selfie camera with 8 Megapixel main camera and 2 Megapixel depth sensor. The back Camera has 48 Megapixel main camera, 5 Megapixel super-wide lenses with a 115-degree FOV, 2 Megapixel macro shooters. It has a storage capacity of 128 GB with android 10 OS. It has a Chipset of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. The Sense 4 plus has a battery backup of 4120 mAh. The Sharp AQUOS Sense 4 plus has 166*78*8.8 mm dimensions and it weighs 198 grams. The device is designed with 6.7 inches IGZO LCD Panel that produces a full HD plus resolution of 1080 into 2400 pixels.

Sharp AQUOS Sense 4 Plus specifications :

Processor Octa-core Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G RAM 8GB Storage 128 GB Card Slot microSD Technology GSM/ HSPA/ LTE Water & Dust Proof IP65 / 68 certified Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Display Size 6.7 inches Battery Capacity 4,120 mAh Blue Tooth 5.1 , A2DP ,LE Radio Yes

sharp AQUOS Semse 4 Plus features

Model name AQUOS Sense 4 Plus Dimension 166*78*8.8 mm Weight 198 grams Colors Light Copper Oliver Silver Black Resolution 1080*2400 pixels Features HDR, panorama Flash LED Rear Camera Quad 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Selfie 8 MP + 2 MP Sensors Fingerprint Accelerometer Gyro Proximity Compass