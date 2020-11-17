Tue. Nov 17th, 2020
TECH

Sharp AQUOS Sense 4 plus is a new smartphone launched in September 2020 in Taiwan, Specs and Features

Bymanmohan

Nov 17, 2020 , , , ,
Sharp AQUOS Sense 4 Plus

Sharp AQUOS Sense 4 plus is a new smartphone launched in September 2020 in Taiwan. The Sharp Has also announced the arrival of various series but it is unclear about the dates. It comes with a Hybrid Dual Sim ( Nano-Sim, dual stand-by), multi-touch, fast charging, Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, dustproof and water-resistant, stereo speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack, rear-facing fingerprint reader. It is fitted with a dual selfie camera with 8 Megapixel main camera and 2 Megapixel depth sensor. The back Camera has 48 Megapixel main camera, 5 Megapixel super-wide lenses with a 115-degree FOV, 2 Megapixel macro shooters. It has a storage capacity of 128 GB with android 10 OS. It has a Chipset of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G.  The Sense 4 plus has a battery backup of 4120 mAh. The Sharp AQUOS Sense 4 plus has 166*78*8.8 mm dimensions and it weighs 198 grams. The device is designed with 6.7 inches IGZO LCD Panel that produces a full HD plus resolution of 1080 into 2400 pixels.

Sharp AQUOS Sense 4 Plus
Sharp AQUOS Sense 4 Plus

Sharp AQUOS Sense 4 Plus specifications:

Processor Octa-core
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
RAM 8GB
Storage 128 GB
Card Slot microSD
Technology GSM/ HSPA/ LTE
Water & Dust Proof IP65 / 68 certified
Protection Corning Gorilla Glass
Display Size 6.7 inches
Battery Capacity 4,120 mAh
Blue Tooth 5.1 , A2DP ,LE
Radio Yes

ALSO READ: CX 400BT TWS with a great sound quality, all-day comfort and long battery life with USB-C

sharp AQUOS Semse 4 Plus features

Model name AQUOS Sense 4 Plus
Dimension 166*78*8.8 mm
Weight 198 grams
Colors Light Copper

Oliver Silver

Black
Resolution 1080*2400 pixels
Features HDR, panorama
Flash LED
Rear Camera Quad 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
Selfie  8 MP + 2 MP
Sensors Fingerprint

Accelerometer

Gyro

Proximity

Compass

By manmohan

Mohan is a New York-based science blogger and columnist, working in the Science Journalism industry for the last five and half years. He spends most of her time interacting with the like-minded group of people on social media and contributing proactively to several online discussion forums and websites. You can contact him at Teamjbjnews@gmail.com

Related Post

TECH

CX 400BT TWS with a great sound quality, all-day comfort and long battery life with USB-C link

Nov 16, 2020 manmohan
TECH

Redmi Note 9 Series Latest Update with Cheapest 108 MP , May Get Three New Phones This Month

Nov 3, 2020 manmohan
TECH

Huawei soon to launch HiCar Center Screen powered by HongMeng OS 2.0 on October 30

Oct 28, 2020 manmohan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

TECH

Sharp AQUOS Sense 4 plus is a new smartphone launched in September 2020 in Taiwan, Specs and Features

Nov 17, 2020 manmohan
TECH

CX 400BT TWS with a great sound quality, all-day comfort and long battery life with USB-C link

Nov 16, 2020 manmohan
News

Akshay Kumar Announce About His New film On this Diwali Whose Latest Film Is Laxmii Got A Biggest Opening On Disney+Hotstar

Nov 15, 2020 manmohan
Gaming

Entergram 30 minutes of gameplay out for Kaleidoscope of Phantom Prison

Nov 9, 2020 manmohan