Sharp AQUOS Sense 4 plus is a new smartphone launched in September 2020 in Taiwan, Specs and Features

Sharp AQUOS Sense 4 plus is a new smartphone launched in September 2020 in Taiwan. The Sharp Has also announced the arrival of various series but it is unclear about the dates. It comes with a Hybrid Dual Sim ( Nano-Sim, dual stand-by), multi-touch, fast charging, Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, dustproof and water-resistant, stereo speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack, rear-facing fingerprint reader. It is fitted with a dual selfie camera with 8 Megapixel main camera and 2 Megapixel depth sensor. The back Camera has 48 Megapixel main camera, 5 Megapixel super-wide lenses with a 115-degree FOV, 2 Megapixel macro shooters. It has a storage capacity of 128 GB with android 10 OS. It has a Chipset of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. The Sense 4 plus has a battery backup of 4120 mAh. The Sharp AQUOS Sense 4 plus has 166*78*8.8 mm dimensions and it weighs 198 grams. The device is designed with 6.7 inches IGZO LCD Panel that produces a full HD plus resolution of 1080 into 2400 pixels.
Sharp AQUOS Sense 4 Plus specifications:
|Processor
|Octa-core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|RAM
|8GB
|Storage
|128 GB
|Card Slot
|microSD
|Technology
|GSM/ HSPA/ LTE
|Water & Dust Proof
|IP65 / 68 certified
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Display Size
|6.7 inches
|Battery Capacity
|4,120 mAh
|Blue Tooth
|5.1 , A2DP ,LE
|Radio
|Yes
sharp AQUOS Semse 4 Plus features
|Model name
|AQUOS Sense 4 Plus
|Dimension
|166*78*8.8 mm
|Weight
|198 grams
|Colors
|Light Copper
Oliver Silver
Black
|Resolution
|1080*2400 pixels
|Features
|HDR, panorama
|Flash
|LED
|Rear Camera
|Quad 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
|Selfie
|8 MP + 2 MP
|Sensors
|Fingerprint
Accelerometer
Gyro
Proximity
Compass