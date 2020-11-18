Wed. Nov 18th, 2020
TECH

Gaming monitors G27Q-20 and G27-20 soon to be launch by Lenovo. The models will hit the US markets next year

Bymanmohan

Nov 18, 2020 , , , , ,
Lenovo

Lenovo is working its technology in designing gaming monitors and it was just last week that they made an announcement about the launch of their two new gaming monitors.

  • Lenovo G27q-20 and
  • Lenovo G27-20.

There are not any major differences between these monitors but only some minor dissimilarities that also reflect through the price of these models.

Lenovo
Lenovo

Specs and Features Of LENOVO G27q-20

  • It Supports refresh rate of up to 165Hz
  • 10 bit display panel with 1440p (2560 X 1440 pixels)
  • G27q-20 supports 1.07 billion colors and 109 PPI
  • Power Consumption differs from G27-20
  • Heavier than G27-20
  • It has larger dimensions as compared to G27-20
  • It also features HDMI 2.0
  • It has a 27-inch IPS LCD panel which also has WLED backlight and an aspect ratio of 16:9
  • There is an anti-glare coating covering the display and a viewing angle of 178°
  • Peak brightness of 400 cd/m2
  • Contrast ratio 1000:1
  • 99% sRGB color gamut
  • 3M:1 dynamic contrast ratio
  • Response time of up to 1ms
  • Color Options: Raven Black
  • Blue accented stand to tilt the screen

Specs and Features Of LENOVO G27-20

  • The refresh rate is limited to is limited to 144Hz
  • It has an 8-bit display panel with 1080p (1920 x 1080 pixels)
  • It supports up to 16.7 million colors with 82 PPI
  • It is lighter and smaller than G27Q-20
  • It also features HDMI 1.4
  • It has the same same DP 1.4 and 3.5mm audio output ports as G27Q-20
  • Supports HDR decoding
  • AMD FreeSync™ Premium
  • Also TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light / Flicker Free-certified
  • Has Kensington™ lock slot
  • It supports VESA mount as well as cable management
  • Raven Blue Color
  • Blue accented stand

Availability and Price of G27Q-20 and G27-20

The company has made a decision to launch the two gaming monitors in January of next year, 2021. But at the beginning they will only be available in United States Of America.

Price:

  • Lenovo G27-20 for $239.99
  • Lenovo G27q-20 for $299.99

By manmohan

Mohan is a New York-based science blogger and columnist, working in the Science Journalism industry for the last five and half years. He spends most of her time interacting with the like-minded group of people on social media and contributing proactively to several online discussion forums and websites. You can contact him at Teamjbjnews@gmail.com

