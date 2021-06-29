RAY J AND WENDY WILLIAMS SPOTTED TOGETHER IN THE STREETS OF NYC

The pictures of two famous stars Wendy Williams and Ray J hanging out in the Soho area of ​​New York City went out viral which eventually shocked social media. Wendy and Ray J fueled dating speculations over the weekend when they were photographed enjoying brunch in New York City.

Wendy and Ray looked to be seeking to blend in by wearing masks, yet their distinctive identities were easily recognized. Ray dyed his hair a copper-orange tint instead of black. He wasn’t, however, dressed appropriately for the sweltering heat in New York. He chose to cover up with a crimson coat made of bubble material.

Wendy, on the other hand, was exposing her outfit. She took advantage of the weather and donned white shorts with a white Diana Ross sweater while sporting her distinctive blonde hair. Many drew attention to Ray’s prior connection with late superstar Whitney Houston.

Are Ray J and Wendy Williams dating?

Since the time paparazzi photographed the two of them moving out of the restaurant holding arm in arm, the couple’s relationship is now in doubt which is eventually making headlines where their followers want to know if the two are dating each other. However, Wendy in her Instagram post voice her grievances, writing: “Guess who is taking me out to brunch? He’s both attractive and married. I’m close to his family, and he’s my younger brother.”

What is the relationship history between Ray J and Princess Love?

Raj J was previously married to Princess Love in 2016 and has two children named Melody Love who was born in 2018 just two years after their marriage and Epik Ray, their son was born in 2020.

Princess Love filed for divorce in May of 2020. Ray J and his ex-wife reunited before Ray J filed for divorce in September. Ray J eventually went on The Wendy Williams Show to confront allegations that he was betraying his pregnant wife. However, the singer stated that his tumultuous relationship with Princess Love is going well.

