Matiss Kivlenieks, goalie for the Columbus Blue Jackets, in a fall occurred after fireworks incident

Matiss Edmunds Kivlenieks (August 26, 1996 – July 4, 2021) was a goaltender for the Prizma Riga of the Latvian Hockey Higher League (LHL), the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League (AHL), and the Columbus Blue Jackets of the National Hockey League (NHL) (NHL). Kivlenieks has last served Latvia in the world hockey tournament this spring when he appeared in 4 matches. This past season, he appeared in 2 games with the Blue Jackets plus 8 for the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League.

How and When it happened?

Matiss Kivlenieks, the goalkeeper for the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets, dead on Sunday after falling out from a hot tub while attempting to escape a troublesome firecracker. According to a Novi Police Department spokeswoman, on July 4, Kivlenieks, a 24-year-old Latvian native, was visiting a residence in a neighborhood of Metro Detroit when a “fireworks activity” happened at about 10:15 p.m.

Kivlenieks and many other individuals were exiting the hot tub when he slid and banged his head on the pavement, according to an early inquiry. Within five minutes, paramedics were on the incident, and Kivlenieks was taken to Ascension Providence Hospital, where he was declared dead. The owner of the property where Kivlenieks was hurt was not revealed by a police spokesperson.

Fascinating Matiss Kivlenieks

In 2017, Kivlenieks signed a 3-year agreement with the NHL squad, which was then extended for another two years in October.

“Life is so precious and can be so fragile,” said Jarmo Kekalainen, general manager of the Columbus Blue Jackets. Today, give your loved ones a big hug. “Rest in peace, Matiss; you will be sorely missed.”

In a statement, Blue Jackets President of Hockey Operations John Davidson stated, “We are surprised extremely saddened by Matiss Kivlenieks’ death, and we send our heartfelt condolences to his mother, Astrida, as well as his family and friends at this difficult time, Kivi was an exceptional young guy and fascinating who welcomed everyone and every day with a grin, and his effect on our company over his four years with us will not be forgotten”.

It's with a very heavy heart that we share the news that goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks passed away last night at the age of 24. We are heartbroken. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers. Rest in peace, Kivi. — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) July 5, 2021

Kivlenieks, a Latvian native, joined the Blue Jackets as just a franchise player in May 2017 and has appeared in eight games for the team. Kivlenieks’ death was described by the Latvian Hockey Federation as “a huge loss not just for Latvian hockey but for the whole Latvian country.”

