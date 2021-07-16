Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Releasing In 2021? Confirm Release Date And All Latest information

WARNING: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is one of the most anticipated series of current times. As the first season was also one of the best and chart-topping manga series. Most anime series are adaptations of Manga comics and are usually made after years of manga release. But Jujutsu Kaisen was adapted into a series just after a year of its manga release. Originally published in 2018, “Jujutsu Manga” became a fan favorite in no time and within a year due to its massive fan following an adapted series was released on Netflix.

As of now, the Jujutsu Kaisen manga had over 50 million copies in circulation, including digital versions, making it one of the best-selling manga series of all time.

Jujutsu Kiasen – A dark fantasy story

Originally set in a dark fantasy world where all living beings have energy known as Cursed energy. The negative emotions in the body of a being lead to these cursed energies. Generally, people are unable you control the flow of this energy and lose it in the form of gruesome monsters.

But the people who are capable of controlling the flow of Cursed energy use it only when it is required or even reduce its release. Further, these energies could also be used to perform certain Cursed Techniques, which are unique to every being or their family.

Plot (SPOILER ALERT)

The basic story of the series revolves around a teenage boy named Yuji Itadori who is a high school student and lives with his Grandfather. Despite being a talented sportsman Yuji joins Occult Research Club in his school as this club gives him freedom in adjusting his time of attending the sessions.

He always adjusted time as he regularly visits his dying grandfather in the hospital. While lying on his deathbed, his grandfather said two powerful messages to Yuji: “always help people” and “die surrounded by people”. These messages made and great impact on Yuji and further he interpreted it as a single message: everyone deserves “a proper death”.

Later in the story, he protected Megumi and his friends by eating a Cursed finger(a rotting finger), becoming the host of Ryomen Sukuna, a powerful Curse. Despite being possessed by Sukuna Yuji managed to be in control for most of the time. And seeing his ability, Satoru Gojo sent him to Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School postponing his death until he eats all of Ryomen Sukuna’s fingers and ultimately kills Sukuna.

Ending and Response

The series Jujutsu Kaisen’s finishes its first season with a deadly battle and leaves the fans in hardcore suspense. Fans are stuck with various questions in their mind. Many of the fans are not happy as the series ends in the middle of the plot and consider it as a disgrace to the manga masterpiece.

The series gets a great response from the viewers. The ratings of the anime on IMDB are 8.7/10, on Crunchyroll 4.8/5 and MyAnimeList, it’s 8.77/10. It has also be ranked 30th best anime of all time.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (Jujutsu Kaise Prequel) Release Date

As the news was circulating that Jujutsu Kaisen will come with a prequel since a domain name after Jujutsu Kaisen had been registered. titled ‘jujutsukaisen-movie.jp.’ Later, On 27 March, there was an official announcement confirming that the series will come back as a movie titled “Jujutsu Kaisen 0”.

Considering the popularity of the first season, the speculation of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is quite high but till now there is no official announcement regarding this. There is a possibility that the announcement of Season 2 will follow after the release of “Jujutsu Kaisen 0” the movie. In past, the production house of Jujutsu Kaisen has also released a couple of other popular series such as Dorohedoro and Yuri on the Ice. Thus, expectation from them is always to the sky.