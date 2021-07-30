George Clooney and Amal ‘expecting a baby’ after the birth of their twins

George and Amal Clooney are allegedly expecting another baby!

George and Amal Clooney made the surprise announcement at George’s favorite restaurant, Il Gatto Nero, according to reports. Amal was described as glowing, while George was seen as very proud.

The two celebrities have firstly informed their close friends, hosting an exclusive dinner party in the vicinity of their Italian property on July 4 to deliver the exciting news:

‘George was giddy with excitement and couldn’t wait to tell everyone.’

A source claimed that this was something George and Amal both desired, despite the fact that there was no certainty at her age (43 years old). It’s welcomed as a thrilling prospect. George has expressed an interest in having more children, so having two at once would be fantastic.

The couple had a pair of twins four years ago, named Ella and Alexander, and the little ones are reportedly to be overjoyed at the thought of becoming older brothers to a new family member.

The insider also said that George was overjoyed and couldn’t wait to tell everyone, adding that their announcement was welcomed with well-wishes everywhere.

In 2014, the couple married in a star-studded wedding in Venice, only five months after the Ocean’s Eleven actor proposed and just about three years later, they became parents of twins. His wife Amal is a Lebanese-British lawyer who practices international law and civil rights at Doughty Street Chambers.

This extraordinary reveal has surprised everybody and people are very happy for the couple.

George Clooney’s house flooded

Stormy weather in his picturesque village stranded the couple’s £12 million house. George’s spacious roadway was inundated, and his yard, which included a tennis court, was flooded. He has lavished millions on the Grade II-listed 17th century home he shares with his lawyer wife Amal, near the banks of the Thames in Berkshire.

George has been assisting with the cleanup efforts in the region, and was recently seen in front of a pile of dried mud with Laglio Mayor Roberto Pozzi. On Tuesday, more than 60 people needed to be evacuated as severe weather wreaked havoc in the villages nearby Lake Como.

The affluent parents spent £90,000 on a playhouse for their twins, which included a zip line and a life-size toy giraffe. The two-level den was a miniature replica of the couple’s larger residence. The £850,000 improvements included living quarters for the Clooneys’ live-in assistance at their California house, where they spent the most of their lockdown.

Liked this article? You might also want to read Bea Alonzo shares Instagram post with her rumored boyfriend Dominic Roque making their relationship Instagram official.