Christina Applegate reveals about her multiple sclerosis condition via a Twitter post on Monday

A public announcement

Actress Christina Applegate announced that she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis Monday on Twitter.

Multiple sclerosis is a neurological disease that damages the brain and spinal cord, affecting vision, arm or leg movement and balance difficulties. Generally, it can be treated, albeit life expectancy is lowered a little. It affects twice or three times as many women as it does men.

MS is a type of autoimmune disease. This occurs when something goes wrong with the immune system and it attacks a healthy part of the body (in this situation, the nervous system’s brain or spinal cord).

Throwing a bit of her characteristic humor in this situation, the talented celebrity posted:

‘Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it.’

Christina Applegate claimed that she would take necessary actions, as a friend that was also diagnosed with this condition told her. The actress requested privacy, adding that she would work her way through this and finished by thanking her audience.

A rough medical history

Christina Applegate was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008 and had to get a double mastectomy. After surviving the illness, she founded the Right Action for Women organization to promote and fund MRI scans and other types of early diagnosis.

An award-winning movie star

Applegate gained notoriety as a child actor with her participation on the Fox comedy ‘Married… with Children’.

‘Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead’ (1991), ‘The Big Hit’ (1998), ‘The Sweetest Thing’ (2002), ‘Grand Theft Parsons’ (2003), and ‘Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy’ (2004) are among her most well-known cinematic performances.

For ‘Dead to Me’, ‘Samantha Who?’ and ‘Jesse’, the actor received Golden Globe nominations for best performance by an actress in a television series, musical or comedy, and he has also been nominated for the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the People’s Choice Awards.

In 2003, Applegate won a Primetime Emmy for ‘Friends’ for outstanding guest actress in a comedy series. In 2004, she was nominated for the same show in the same category. For ‘Samantha Who?’ in 2008 and 2009, Applegate was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. She was nominated for lead actress again in 2019 and 2020 for ‘Dead to Me’, which was also nominated for best comedy series.

